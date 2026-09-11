How to watch 2026 Emmy Awards? Time, date and everything else to know

The upcoming 2026 Emmy Awards will be held at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles

The highly anticipated 2026 Emmy Awards are just around the corner, with the red carpet set to take place ahead of the main ceremony. After months of anticipation and voting, the wait is finally over as the winners are set to be announced at the 78th Emmy Awards ceremony. The broadcast starts on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. The event will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock simultaneously in the U.S. Those who wish to stream live will need access to Peacock Premium or Premium Plus. Fans looking forward to the Emmys red carpet can tune in a little earlier, at 6 p.m. ET. Live From E! will cover the event live, with Erin Lim Rhodes hosting alongside Ciara Miller and Lance Bass.

​For the 2026 Emmy Awards ceremony, ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ star Mariska Hargitay will take on hosting duties. While this will mark her first time hosting an awards ceremony, she will also be the first woman to host the Primetime Emmys solo since Jane Lynch, who hosted the ceremony in 2011. Hargitay is a four-time Emmy winner, with two of her wins coming ahead of the main event. She emerged victorious in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program categories for ‘My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay.’

As for this year's nominees, several popular projects have already earned recognition. With a whopping 25 nominations, ‘The Pitt’ leads the pack, with ‘Hacks’ following closely with 24. ‘Widow’s Bay’ has bagged 19 nominations, with 'Pluribus' at 18. Viewers are eager to see who will win in the major categories, including Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Drama Series, and more.

​Additionally, fans will see many of their favorite celebrities present at the event. This includes Zendaya, Annie Murphy, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keke Palmer, Amy Poehler, Florence Pugh, Rachel Senott, Alan Cumming, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Odessa A’zion, Macaulay Culkin, Jon Hamm, Marcello Hernández, Dan Levy, and many more. The 78th Emmy Awards will be held at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California.