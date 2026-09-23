‘A Man on the Inside’ gets disappointing Netflix update ahead of Season 3

'A Man on the Inside' Season 3 follows Charles as he investigates a new case involving a San Francisco socialite.

Ted Danson is back at work on ‘A Man on the Inside,’ with production underway in San Francisco. Netflix has also revealed the cast joining Charles Nieuwendyk for his next investigation. Among them are Bernadette Peters and Nick Offerman, who will play people connected to his new case. The casting news includes an update on how much longer the comedy will run.

Season 3 will be the last season of ‘A Man on the Inside,’ Netflix confirmed on September 23. Creator Mike Schur said the show will conclude Charles’ journey with “one final chapter.” The announcement arrives after the series received a third-season renewal earlier this year. Netflix has not announced a premiere date for the final episodes.

Mary Steenburgen as Mona and Ted Danson as Charles Nieuwendyk sit together in ‘A Man on the Inside’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

The new season will send Charles into the orbit of Coco Van Beck, a figure in San Francisco society played by Peters. Coco hires him to find whoever is trying to sabotage her philanthropic work. Offerman plays Jack Spencer, a Coco employee who takes an interest in the investigation. The case gives Charles another assignment during the final season.

Several other new characters have ties to Coco. Annette O’Toole plays Kitt, an old friend, while Christopher McDonald plays Leland, Coco’s third ex-husband. Diedrich Bader joins as real estate developer Mark Delaurio, and Rachel Dratch plays Coco’s assistant, Maud. The new cast also includes Stephen Root as Charles’ estranged brother, Dave, and Jessica St. Clair as Chloe, a friend of Charles’ daughter, Emily.

Ted Danson as Charles Nieuwendyk wears a tuxedo in ‘A Man on the Inside’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

Danson will return alongside Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephanie Beatriz and Mary Steenburgen. Eugene Cordero, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Sally Struthers are also returning. Schur’s statement frames the final season around the retired man who answered a private investigator’s help-wanted ad and found a new purpose. It does not say how Charles’ story will end or whether this case will be his last as an investigator.

‘A Man on the Inside’ began with Charles going undercover at a retirement home and continued with a new assignment in Season 2. The series draws on the documentary ‘The Mole Agent’ and reunited Danson with Schur after ‘The Good Place.’ With filming now underway, the finale is taking shape, but viewers still have no release window. The first two seasons are available on Netflix.