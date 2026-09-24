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Are Roy and Keeley back together? ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Episode 8 ends with a heartwarming confession

‘Ted Lasso’, starring Jason Sudeikis, recently released the eighth episode of Season 4 on Apple TV+
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Roy and Keeley from 'Ted Lasso' — (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+)
A still of Roy and Keeley from 'Ted Lasso' — (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+)

'Ted Lasso' just released the eighth episode, 'Follow the Anger', of its comeback season, with everyone's favorite will-they-won't-they couple front and center. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) have charmed fans over the years with their chemistry, but also with obvious issues. This season, Roy ventured out of this dynamic and dated Dr. Erin Beaumont (Laura Haddock). However, his underlying feelings for Keeley were too hard to ignore. Roy was dumped and now had to attend a ceremony with his ex-flame, for whom he clearly had feelings. Roy did not tell Keeley why he was bailing on the special ceremony at his former Manchester team's home base. The lack of information made Keeley decide to escort him.

A still of Roy and Kelley from 'Ted Lasso'
A still of Roy and Keeley from 'Ted Lasso' — (Image Source: Apple TV+)

Problems arose when Roy's high-tech car could not navigate narrow streets. Ultimately, the duo had to ditch the car and take the tube to get to Manchester, much to Roy's dismay. Before that, he launched into a tirade about disliking underground transport abroad because of unreliable lights, delays, and so on. During the conversation, he also revealed his relationship status. Keeley was shocked and asked why he did not tell before. "I just did," he responded. The couple got on the train, and with no Erin to deal with, the yearning ensued, not without some hiccups. Roy's worst fears came true when the lights went out. They arrived in Manchester and hopped on a scooter to reach the facility. However, by the time they arrived, the event had long since wound up.

A still of Gemma in 'Ted Lassso'
A still of Gemma played by Abbie Hern in 'Ted Lasso' — (Image Source: Apple TV+)

Taking the opportunity, Roy confessed his feelings. He said he had not had this much fun in years, and promised to raise himself to her standards and make things work. Keeley also admitted that the prospect of him moving on with someone else has always terrified her. Both then give in to the moment and kiss. But would this bliss last forever? Elsewhere in the episode, Lady Greyhounds team lands in trouble when Gemma Jay (Abbie Hern) goes down with a knee injury. Seeing her season in trouble, Gemma considers an internship offer, but ultimately sticks with football. The installment does not reveal her MRI results, so the audience will have to wait to see whether she continues on the team. Rebecca Welton's (Hannah Waddingham) control over Richmond is challenged when several of the club's fan-owned shareholders sell their stakes. To see how everything unfolds, fans need to tune in next Wednesday, September 30, only on Apple TV+.

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