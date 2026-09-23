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‘Crew Girl’ Season 2 gets exciting update after bombshell finale

Teagan returns to explore her connections with Josh and Cam in a potential ‘love square.’
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Crew Girl’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Craig Minielly)
A still from ‘Crew Girl’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Craig Minielly)

‘Crew Girl’ Season 1 ended with viewers wondering who Teagan would choose: Josh or Cam. It has been two weeks since fans have been waiting for Netflix to renew the YA series. Finally, the streamer renewed the series on September 22. Soon, fans will witness Miku Martineau (as Teagan Tao), Kyle Clark (as Cam Dillinger), and Sam Braun (as Josh Regis), and more in the upcoming season. However, the streamer has yet to reveal the release date. Sharing her excitement about the renewal, series lead Miku told Tudum, “I am beyond excited for Crew Girl Season 2!”

​The debut season premiered on September 10 and took fans on a roller coaster as Teagan joined the rowing team and got herself into a situation involving Cam and Josh. While fans have been eagerly waiting for her to choose between the two, the ending was unexpected. It ended with a series of events involving multiple characters, with their futures hanging in the balance. Notably, with Britney (played by Sage Linder) starting a girls’ team, it will be exciting to see whether Teagan leaves coxing. 

‘Crew Girl’ Season 1
A still from ‘Crew Girl’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo By: Craig Minielly)

While talking to Tudum, lead cast members shared their ideas as to what could happen in ‘Crew Girl’ Season 2. Sam noted, “I think we should go on summer break or something, get lost in the woods.” He added, “It’d be really fun to do a summer bash and be on the lake boat and see what their life is (like) outside of rowing too.” Furthermore, fellow cast member Kyle added, “We really want to step it up. I would love to try single sculling.” As for Miku, she shared, “There’s so much left to explore with the characters, the romances, and the rowing team — it’s going to be a ride for sure! All I know is that it will definitely be a packed, juicy, drama-filled second season, so I’m ready to get back in a boat and on camera! #Teamteagan.”

‘Crew Girl’ Season 1
A still from ‘Crew Girl’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo By: Craig Minielly)

Additionally, the possibility of Teagan getting back behind an oar is an exciting possibility for the upcoming season. Sharing her thoughts on that, she added, “It’s going to be interesting to watch. She has such an attachment to the boys’ team, but she’s also in pursuit of her own rowing career.” Coming to what everyone is eagerly waiting to know about “Teagan’s Heart,” she teased, “Who knows what can happen in Season 1? A love square — is that even possible?” As the show has just been renewed, Netflix will later reveal the premiere date for ‘Crew Girl’ Season 2.

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