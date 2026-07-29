MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Ryan Murphy reveals if ‘Glee’ reboot is happening as he teases ‘revisiting show’

‘Glee’ has been a fan-favorite series that has left a long-lasting impression on viewers with its storyline, characters, and guest stars.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of the 'Glee' cast; (Inset) Ryan Murphy. (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @gleeofficial; (Inset) Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)
A still of the 'Glee' cast; (Inset) Ryan Murphy. (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @gleeofficial; (Inset) Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

‘Glee’ creator Ryan Murphy, in a recent interview with PEOPLE, reflected on the fan-favorite show and also shared memories from years back. He is also one of the producers behind renowned shows including ‘American Horror Story’, ‘Monster’, ‘Love Story’, ‘Nip/Tuck’, and more. When asked about the show’s filming, which premiered 16 years ago, Ryan shared, “Well, I loved them all. I had a great time making that show.” While recalling the filming of the series, the creator also hinted at a potential reboot, “That show is interesting because it’s come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show.’”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 27: Ryan Murphy attends FX's
Ryan Murphy attends FX's "The Shards" World Premiere at SVA Theater on July 27, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Ryan also talked about how the show left a lasting impression on the viewers and how he also loved it: “My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.’ So yeah, I love that show, and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people.” Initially, the series featured cast members including Lea Michele, Amber Riley, Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Naya Rivera, Dianna Agron, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Harry Shum Jr., Heather Morris, Mark Salling, and more.

Further, additional cast members also joined the series in the later seasons. This includes Alex Newell, Melissa Benoist, Becca Tobin, and more. ‘Glee’ ran from 2009 to 2015 and entertained fans for six seasons. Throughout its run, the series won six Emmy Awards and 40 Emmy nominations. Another interesting thing was that the show featured many renowned actors as guest stars, such as Idina Menzel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Carol Burnett, Josh Groban, John Stamos, Brian Stokes, Britney Spears, Olivia Newton-John, Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jeff Goldblum, and more.

A screengrab taken from Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Shards’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FXNetworks)
A screengrab taken from Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Shards’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FXNetworks)

The creator’s latest project is an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ 2023 novel of the same name. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the storyline revolves around a group of students at an elite school as they complete their final year. While doing that, they also navigate dangerous circumstances involving a serial killer. ‘The Shards’ features Hayes Warner, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Graham Campbell, Wes Bentley, Jordan Roth, Evan Rachel Wood, and more in the lead. Ryan also reflected on how he came to adapt ‘The Shards.’ He shared, “That was my childhood experience. I was 16 in 1981. So when I read the book, I was just obsessed with the brilliance of Bret Easton Ellis and what he captured because I lived that.” He added, “The music and the clothes and the world before cell phones, before social media. So I was very taken by that.” The series is set to premiere on August 5, and fans can stream it on FX and Hulu.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3 to explore Celeborn and Galadriel’s love story and reveal their first meeting
THE RINGS OF POWER (2022)

‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3 to explore Celeborn and Galadriel’s love story and reveal their first meeting

The highly anticipated third season of 'The Rings of Power' will premiere on November 11, 2026
13 minutes ago
'The Haunting of Hill House' creator in talks to join Henry Cavill's 'Warhammer 40,000' as EP
TV

'The Haunting of Hill House' creator in talks to join Henry Cavill's 'Warhammer 40,000' as EP

The 'Warhammer 40,000' adaptation has Henry Cavill attached as both an executive producer and an actor
1 hour ago
Where is Bryan Kohberger now? What we know about ‘The Idaho Murders’ killer as Netflix docuseries arrives
TV

Where is Bryan Kohberger now? What we know about ‘The Idaho Murders’ killer as Netflix docuseries arrives

Netflix's ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ revisits the tragic deaths of four University of Idaho students
2 hours ago
Is Hulu’s ‘Furious’ based on a true story? Creator reveals ‘80s thriller that inspired Emmy Rossum’s drama
TV

Is Hulu’s ‘Furious’ based on a true story? Creator reveals ‘80s thriller that inspired Emmy Rossum’s drama

The psychological thriller stars Emmy Rossum as Alice Black, a former police officer who has now joined the FBI
4 hours ago
Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 sets release date as Kimmie enters a deadly family war
TV

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 sets release date as Kimmie enters a deadly family war

First-look images show Kimmie and Mallory joining forces as the Bellarie empire faces blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets.
14 hours ago
‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 first look images reveal a surprising new romance
TV

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 first look images reveal a surprising new romance

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 teases major story developments as Dexter and Charley’s storyline deepens in the first-look images.
17 hours ago
Ben Stiller teases 'Severance' Season 3 as production finally gets underway
TV

Ben Stiller teases 'Severance' Season 3 as production finally gets underway

Ben Stiller's latest social media post has fans convinced that production on 'Severance' Season 3 is finally underway after a long wait.
21 hours ago
When is ‘RJ Decker’ Season 2 coming out? Fall release date, streaming details and more
TV

When is ‘RJ Decker’ Season 2 coming out? Fall release date, streaming details and more

ABC unveils the premiere date of Scott Speedman starrer crime procedural drama 'R.J. Decker,' and it's sooner than you think.
22 hours ago
Prime Video’s new ‘Rose Hill’ series casts ‘One Chicago’ star in lead — here’s what romance drama is about
TV

Prime Video’s new ‘Rose Hill’ series casts ‘One Chicago’ star in lead — here’s what romance drama is about

Prime Video has found its West, Ford, Rosie, and Skylar as the highly anticipated ‘Rose Hill’ adaptation takes another big step forward.
1 day ago
‘Big Brother 28’ Week 3 Spoilers: Who won POV? Kamu locks in the final three nominees for the week
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother 28’ Week 3 Spoilers: Who won POV? Kamu locks in the final three nominees for the week

The live feeds of 'Big Brother 28' show Kamu informing Jason about his fate in the game during the 'tea party'.
1 day ago