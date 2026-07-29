Ryan Murphy reveals if ‘Glee’ reboot is happening as he teases ‘revisiting show’

‘Glee’ has been a fan-favorite series that has left a long-lasting impression on viewers with its storyline, characters, and guest stars.

‘Glee’ creator Ryan Murphy, in a recent interview with PEOPLE, reflected on the fan-favorite show and also shared memories from years back. He is also one of the producers behind renowned shows including ‘American Horror Story’, ‘Monster’, ‘Love Story’, ‘Nip/Tuck’, and more. When asked about the show’s filming, which premiered 16 years ago, Ryan shared, “Well, I loved them all. I had a great time making that show.” While recalling the filming of the series, the creator also hinted at a potential reboot, “That show is interesting because it’s come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show.’”

Ryan Murphy attends FX's "The Shards" World Premiere at SVA Theater on July 27, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Ryan also talked about how the show left a lasting impression on the viewers and how he also loved it: “My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.’ So yeah, I love that show, and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people.” Initially, the series featured cast members including Lea Michele, Amber Riley, Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Naya Rivera, Dianna Agron, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Harry Shum Jr., Heather Morris, Mark Salling, and more.

Further, additional cast members also joined the series in the later seasons. This includes Alex Newell, Melissa Benoist, Becca Tobin, and more. ‘Glee’ ran from 2009 to 2015 and entertained fans for six seasons. Throughout its run, the series won six Emmy Awards and 40 Emmy nominations. Another interesting thing was that the show featured many renowned actors as guest stars, such as Idina Menzel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Carol Burnett, Josh Groban, John Stamos, Brian Stokes, Britney Spears, Olivia Newton-John, Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jeff Goldblum, and more.

A screengrab taken from Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Shards’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FXNetworks)

The creator’s latest project is an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ 2023 novel of the same name. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the storyline revolves around a group of students at an elite school as they complete their final year. While doing that, they also navigate dangerous circumstances involving a serial killer. ‘The Shards’ features Hayes Warner, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Graham Campbell, Wes Bentley, Jordan Roth, Evan Rachel Wood, and more in the lead. Ryan also reflected on how he came to adapt ‘The Shards.’ He shared, “That was my childhood experience. I was 16 in 1981. So when I read the book, I was just obsessed with the brilliance of Bret Easton Ellis and what he captured because I lived that.” He added, “The music and the clothes and the world before cell phones, before social media. So I was very taken by that.” The series is set to premiere on August 5, and fans can stream it on FX and Hulu.