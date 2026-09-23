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‘General Hospital’ fan favorite returns after nearly two years to ‘stir up some trouble’

The comeback has an air date, but what brings the familiar face back to Port Charles remains under wraps.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A 'General Hospital' still featuring Van Hansis, Marc Forget, Maura West, and Carlo Rota (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Christine Bartolucci)
A 'General Hospital' still featuring Van Hansis, Marc Forget, Maura West, and Carlo Rota (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Christine Bartolucci)

Someone with a long history in Port Charles is coming back to 'General Hospital' this fall. When viewers last saw her in October 2024, she had just been released from prison and was leaving town with her son. A medical discovery had raised questions about whether the condition contributed to her violent behavior, eventually leading to her conviction being overturned. Now she is headed back, though the show has yet to say what draws her home.

Alley Mills will return as Heather Webber on Thursday, November 5, TV Insider reports. Mills last appeared on October 28, 2024, making this her first appearance in just over two years. Executive producer Frank Valentini welcomed her back in a statement to the outlet: “We’re thrilled to have Alley Mills back as Heather.” He added, “There’s never a dull moment when Heather Webber is in Port Charles, and Alley is ready to stir up some trouble!” No further details about Heather’s return have been announced.

Cover Photo (341): Alley Mills as Heather Webber in a hospital scene from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci).
Cover Photo (341): Alley Mills as Heather Webber in a hospital scene from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci).

Heather’s exit came after doctors found that a faulty hip replacement had caused cobalt poisoning. The condition raised questions about whether it had played a part in her violent behavior, and her conviction was overturned. Once she was released from Pentonville Penitentiary, her son Steven Webber, played by Scott Reeves, agreed to take her out of town. They left for Arizona, where Heather was supposed to make a new start away from Port Charles.

That departure followed a difficult stretch for Heather and the people around her. She had been unmasked as The Hook, the killer who attacked Port Charles residents while slipping out of Spring Ridge Correctional Center. She also learned that her daughter Esme Prince was presumed dead after going overboard in France with Spencer Cassadine. Heather’s ties to Steven and her son Franco Baldwin reach back through years of the soap’s history

Mills took over Heather's role in October 2022. The character first appeared in 1976 and has been played by four actresses, with Robin Mattson portraying her for years before Mills joined the cast. Mills won Daytime Emmys for playing Heather in 2023 and 2025, both in the guest performance category. Viewers may also know her as Norma Arnold from 'The Wonder Years' and Pam Douglas from 'The Bold and the Beautiful.' 'General Hospital' airs weekdays on ABC.

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