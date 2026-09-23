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Who killed Victor Ochoa? ‘R.J. Decker’ Season 2 Episode 2 ends with a surprising arrest

‘R.J. Decker’ Season 2 Episode 2 ended with a dramatic arrest in the murder of Victor Ochoa but there's more to the story
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from 'R.J. Decker' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @therealshantel)
A still from 'R.J. Decker' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @therealshantel)

'R.J. Decker' aired its second episode, and now the intrigue is even higher. The episode introduced Gertrude "Trudy" Harris, played by 'One Tree Hill's' Shantel VanSanten. Her meetings with Decker (Scott Speedman) clearly suggest a romance could be on the horizon. Decker meets the lab technician to work on something for Emilia "Emi" Ochoa (Jaina Lee Ortiz). A man had been stalking Emi, and she had nothing on him except his fingerprints. Emi gave these fingerprints to Decker, who approached Mel (Bevin Bru) to run them in a lab. Mel, in turn, connected him to her "favorite lab lady," Gertrude. Sparks flew the moment Decker met Gertrude, aka Trudy, in an elevator.

A still from 'R.J. Decker'
A still from 'R.J. Decker' — (Image Source: Disney | Dana Hawley)

Trudy wasted no time declaring that Decker was her type. In the elevator, she pressed the emergency stop button to get all the details from Decker. She did not want to walk into the lab with the investigator. "If I take you down to the lab, my colleagues will think we're dating," she shared, later adding that he was "very on-brand" for her dating life. One thing about Trudy is that she is not subtle at all. She quickly followed with queries about Decker's personal life, specifically asking whether he had a girlfriend. At one point, she joked about having a husband, but quickly clarified that she was "very, very single." It is safe to say Trudy is very interested.

A still of Emilia
A still of Emilia "Emi" Ochoa (Jaina Lee Ortiz) from 'R.J. Decker' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Dana Hawley)

Before their next meeting, Trudy clearly puts effort into his appearance. Mel is confused about whether the effort is for Emi or Trudy. If it was for Trudy, it did not have the desired impact. She runs off in the opposite direction. At the episode's end, Trudy confesses she avoided Decker because the fingerprints he gave her are now a part of Victor Ochoa's death investigation. They belonged to a cop trailing Emi. The case against Emi is apparently so thick that they could take her into custody, which eventually happened when the authorities arrested Emi in the end.

A still of Kayla from 'R.J. Decker'
A still of Kayla from 'R.J. Decker' — (Image Source: Disney | Dana Hawley)

The case of the week in the episode 'Manos: Hands of Fate' begins when Decker's neighbor Jake and Kayla are hunted by a man with one hand. The man is after a cooler the couple picked up, which contains a severed hand with a precious championship ring. Jake wants to sell the ring, but slips into a brief coma. Wish (Kevin Rankin) and Kayla became another possible romance the audience received in the hour. Ultimately, Mel and Decker identify the couple's attacker and close the case. 'R.J. Decker' will return next week on Tuesday at 10/9c on ABC

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