What happened to Woody in 'Toy Story 5'? Beloved cowboy’s fate revealed as the film nears Disney+ streaming

Woody faces a new challenge as Bonnie grows up, with 'Toy Story 5' bringing the beloved cowboy back for another emotional adventure to test his fate.

This story contains spoilers from 'Toy Story 5.'

Woody returns in ‘Toy Story 5’ after spending time helping save and retrieve abandoned toys. When Bonnie becomes increasingly attached to Lilypad, a digital device that changes how she interacts with other children, Woody is pulled back into action. The Pixar sequel moves beyond the simple idea of toys competing for a child's attention.

Bonnie is at a new stage of life as she tries to make friends while becoming increasingly attached to technology. This way, it is Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and all the other toys who now have to figure out their place. Woody’s return brings him back together with Jessie and Buzz. He is once again working alongside his old friends to help Bonnie.

Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, Shelby Rabara, and Greta Lee in a still from 'Toy Story 5' (Image Source: Pixar)

The key point about Woody is that he does survive this movie and stays with Bonnie. Unlike in previous chapters, there is no need for a dramatic farewell from Bonnie; Woody’s storyline centers on helping Bonnie navigate this new phase of her life. Indeed, Bonnie becomes increasingly interested in the gadget as it enables her to communicate with girls on her dance team. At the same time, the new relationships bring Bonnie to face social pressures such as bullies, jokes, and the necessity to conform. Woody first thinks that the problem lies in the Lilypad.

However, he eventually realizes that Lilypad is not the real problem. Instead of dealing with a traditional villain, he has to understand what is happening in Bonnie's social life first and then help the other toys respond to it, rather than distancing themselves from her. ‘Toy Story 5’ brings him back into the group's story without undoing the decision he made previously. Woody and Buzz come back together in their struggle because Bonnie’s issues with Lilypad have escalated.

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Greta Lee in a still from 'Toy Story 5' (Image Source: @Pixar)

So, no, Woody doesn't die. The final act brings Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the other toys together. Jessie and the high-tech toys learn that they share one thing. They were left by their owners in favor of newer things, having the same fears that Woody and other toys had before. In the end, the toys help Bonnie connect with Blaze. Woody’s ending relies on one of the major themes of the franchise: children change, and what matters to them can change with them.