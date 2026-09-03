Is Harry Shum Jr leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? Actor’s ‘DWTS’ gig casts doubt on his presence in medical drama

Harry Shum Jr will be partnered with Jenna Johnson in the upcoming season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Harry Shum Jr. is one of the biggest names in the recently announced 'Dancing With the Stars' lineup. Paired with Jenna Johnson, the 'Glee' star has extensive dance experience along with popularity from iconic shows like 'Shadowhunters' and 'Grey's Anatomy'. Soon after the announcement, many fans made him their winner pick. However, many got a bit upset thinking about the future of his other gig. Until last season, the dancer and actor was a regular in 'Grey's Anatomy.' As far as the upcoming season is concerned, his status remains unclear. Since both 'DWTS' and 'Grey's Anatomy' are returning this fall, their filming schedules are bound to coincide. The question now is whether he will juggle both or focus only on 'DWTS'.

A still of Dr. Benson Kwan from 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Anne Marie Fox)

Harry has been playing the character of Dr. Benson 'Blue' Kwan for the last four seasons on 'Grey's Anatomy'. In the latest season, his character mostly dealt with the ups and downs of his relationship with Kavita Mohanty (Anita Kalathara). Season 22 ended with him getting fired by Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). He had injected a patient with an experimental drug, despite the FDA instructing otherwise. Blue proved his resourcefulness during the bridge collapse, but even then Richard refused to take back his decision. However, this does not mean that Blue's time at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is over. He had Miranda Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) backing, whom Richard holds in high regard. Also, Richard was not willing to fire Miranda when he thought she was responsible for the drug mishap.

A still of Dr. Benson Kwan from'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Anne Marie Fox)

The show has not announced Harry's departure, nor have they confirmed him as a regular. The actor also shied away from giving any updates. "I wish I knew. I am just as much in the dark as audiences, but to me, it's the hope of, 'Do audiences want to see him go or do they want to see him go back to the hospital?' It's not fully up to the audience. It's up to the writers and Disney. But also, I think it's good to see the doctors make mistakes, but also with good intentions. It wasn't just because he was a bumbling mess. He was very motivated in making sure that someone got to be able to choose life over death," he shared with E! News.

A still from 'Grey’s Anatomy' ( Image Source: Instagram | @greysabc)

The network has confirmed he is returning for the upcoming season. Harry is featured in the photo that 'Grey's Anatomy' shared on its social media to announce the beginning of Season 23 filming. He also appeared in a behind-the-scenes video. This suggests that he is present at least in the first few episodes. Whether he will continue as a regular remains unclear. The actor may exit midway for 'DWTS', juggle both shows, or be shooting currently to wrap up his storyline. One thing is for sure: the fans will see Blue again in the medical drama. 'DWTS' Season 35 is set to premiere on September 15 at 8/7c on ABC. 'Grey's Anatomy' will return a month later, at 10/9c, on ABC.