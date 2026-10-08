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‘Dexter: Resurrection’ brings back a fan favorite character ahead of its Season 2 premiere

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 finds Dexter facing two killers while Harrison continues his own pursuit of justice.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
L-R: Uma Thurman as Charley and Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in 'Dexter: Resurrection'(Image Credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+)
L-R: Uma Thurman as Charley and Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in 'Dexter: Resurrection'(Image Credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+)

Leaving New York turned out to be a useful survival strategy in ‘Dexter: Resurrection.’ While Dexter Morgan worked his way through Leon Prater’s circle of serial killers, one target headed home before he could get to him. He even threw away the burner phone Prater had given him. Now, that unfinished business is following the show into Season 2.

Eric Stonestreet is returning as Al Walker, also known as the Rapunzel Killer. Stonestreet announced his comeback during a surprise appearance at the show’s New York Comic Con panel on October 8. He joined Michael C. Hall and other cast members, along with showrunner Clyde Phillips and the producing team. The announcement comes ahead of Season 2’s October 30 premiere on Paramount+ Premium.

Eric Stonestreet as Al Walker, also known as the Rapunzel Killer, in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 1 (Image Source: Paramount)
Eric Stonestreet as Al Walker, also known as the Rapunzel Killer, in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 1 (Image Source: Paramount)

Al’s suburban family life concealed his attacks on women with ponytails, whose hair he kept as trophies. In Season 1, he belonged to the group assembled by Prater, played by Peter Dinklage. Dexter infiltrated that circle under the identity of another killer and began eliminating its members. Al avoided the same outcome by declining Dexter’s invitation and returning to Wisconsin, where he planned to try for a fifth child with his wife.

His departure did not necessarily mean he had figured Dexter out. In an interview by TV Insider, Stonestreet said he did not believe Al had recognized the deception. When asked about the character’s future, he offered this warning saying, “Nobody really ever gets away from Dexter. That’s a reality. I mean, when I was sitting there, on set, I was like, ‘How many people have gotten away from Dexter?’ And producers like, ‘Not many.’ So who knows what’s in Al’s future is all I can say about that.”

Eric Stonestreet (L) as Al Walker and Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 (Image Source: Paramount)
Eric Stonestreet (L) as Al Walker and Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 (Image Source: Paramount)

The return confirms viewers will see Al again, but the announcement does not reveal his fate. Dexter also has other killers to contend with in the coming season. The Season 2 logline finds Dexter “caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a mid-life crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.”

Hall returns as Dexter, with Jack Alcott continuing as Harrison and Uma Thurman reprising Charley. Brian Cox joins as the New York Ripper. Dan Stevens plays the Five Borough Killer. Other Season 2 cast members include Krysten Ritter, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington and Gabriel Luna, adding to a season that will revisit at least one surviving member of Prater’s circle.

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