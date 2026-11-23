‘Marshals’ Season 2 connects back to ‘Yellowstone’ with Kayce’s emotional confession about his son

'Marshals' Season 2 Episode 7 follows Kayce and Belle's undercover mission as personal struggles complicate their lives

'Marshals' returns with a new episode that revisits an old storyline from 'Yellowstone.' 'Under the Influence' pairs Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Belle (Arielle Kebbel) for an undercover operation to retrieve missing ATF agent Sam Colby (Adam Joel). During the operation, Kayce, under his alias 'Caleb,' opens up about a personal loss. After the cult boss, Savard, forces Caleb to reveal what's really hurting him, he admits that he lost his son. The emotional confession later prompts Belle to ask whether there was any truth to his story. Viewers familiar with ‘Yellowstone’ will remember that Kayce and Monica lost their infant son in an accident. John Dutton lived for just one hour before succumbing to his injuries.

A still of Kayce and Belle from 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Fred Hayes)

Clearly, Kayce is still struggling with the loss. He tells Belle that he hopes his son knew "only love, not pain." Seeing how deeply the loss continues to affect him, Belle suggests equine therapy, but Kayce refuses. "Healing's not my lane," he says. Things quickly go south in the cult, but the pair saves themselves and Colby. Elsewhere, Kayce's relationship with his living son reaches another breaking point. After an argument, Kayce sends Tate (Brecken Merrill) to Monica's father. "For someone who's a protector, you sure cause a lot of hurt," Tate says before going out.

A still of Kayce and Tate from 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Fred Hayes)

Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle's relationship is also becoming a topic of discussion among their teammates. Belle tells Miles (Tatanka Means) that Cal is paying for Maddie's classes, which makes Miles question their relationship. It seems the two Marshals may not be able to keep their status a secret for much longer. Miles scores the team a private security gig, which should come up in future episodes. Andrea (Ash Santos) meets AUSA Patrick Burns (Marque Richardson), who could soon turn into a romantic interest. To find out what happens next in Kayce and his friends’ lives, tune in to ‘Marshals’ every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.