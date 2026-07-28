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‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 first look images reveal a surprising new romance

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 teases major story developments as Dexter and Charley’s storyline deepens in the first-look images.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
L-R: Uma Thurman as Charley and Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 2, Season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. (Image Credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+)
L-R: Uma Thurman as Charley and Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 2, Season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. (Image Credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+)

Paramount+ has unveiled first-look images from ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2, and one photo has drawn attention to Dexter Morgan’s changing relationship with Charley. Michael C. Hall and Uma Thurman are shown sitting across from each other at a restaurant in a scene that appears to be a date. The image hints at a possible romance after Charley spent much of the first season working against Dexter. It also confirms that Thurman will return after Charley turned against Leon Prater. The scene marks a change in the relationship between the two characters. Charley was introduced as Prater’s security chief and became one of the people tracking Dexter. She later turned against Prater, leaving open questions about how her relationship with Dexter will develop in Season 2.

Desmond Harrington as Quinn in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 2, season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. (Image Credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+)
Desmond Harrington as Quinn in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 2, Season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. (Image Credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+)

Paramount+ has not confirmed whether Dexter and Charley are officially involved, but the Season 2 image suggests their connection has moved beyond their earlier conflict. The first-look release also confirms the return of Desmond Harrington as Joey Quinn, a character from the original ‘Dexter’ series. Quinn previously worked as a detective with Miami Metro and had a relationship with Dexter’s sister, Debra Morgan. His appearance raises questions about how he will fit into Dexter’s new life in New York. The images do not reveal his role in the new story. 

L-R: Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan and Nona Parker Johnson as Fiona in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 6, season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. (Image Credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+)
L-R: Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan and Nona Parker Johnson as Fiona in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 6, Season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. (Image Credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+)

Harrison Morgan will also take a new step in Season 2. Jack Alcott is shown wearing a police uniform, suggesting Harrison has followed in his aunt Debra’s footsteps by joining law enforcement. Nona Parker Johnson appears as Fiona, while Bokeem Woodbine joins the cast as Captain Mixon, a new NYPD superior. Other additions include Brian Cox, Dan Stevens, and Gabriel Luna, while Krysten Ritter will return as Lady Vengeance.

L-R: Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace and Bokeem Woodbine as Captain Mixon in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4, season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+.
L-R: Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, and Bokeem Woodbine as Captain Mixon in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4, Season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+.

The official logline states, “The second season of 'Dexter: Resurrection' finds Dexter Morgan caught between two killers — one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated — all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a mid-life crisis. Harrison continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.” Cox will play the New York Ripper, while Stevens will appear as the Five Borough Killer. Luna will guest star as the Sleepy-Eyed Stranger. Their roles place several killers around Dexter as he deals with the fallout from the first season.

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan on ‘Dexter: Resurrection’. (Image credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+)
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan on ‘Dexter: Resurrection’. (Image credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+)

James Remar will also return as Harry Morgan, with new photos showing him beside Dexter. Dominic Fumusa, Kadia Saraf, and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine are among the other returning cast members. Clyde Phillips remains the showrunner and executive producer, while Hall also serves as an executive producer. ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 will premiere later in 2026 on Paramount+, although the streaming service has not announced an exact release date.

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