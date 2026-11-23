‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 7 kills off a major character in unexpected twist before fall finale

Colter teams up with rival rewardist Luke Kelso after a South Carolina inn owner vanishes overnight

John (Tinpo Lee), the South Carolina innkeeper that Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) was hired to find, was killed in ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 7, titled ‘That’s the Job,’ which aired Sunday, November 22, on CBS. He discovers him dead in a dumpster, and the hour ends with Colter informing Eliza (Ruby Jay), the inn employee who hired him, that her boss had died.

A still from ‘Tracker’ (Image Source: Paramount Press Express)

After John disappeared from the inn in Gray Haven and left traces of a struggle, Colter agreed to assist Eliza in locating him. This led Colter into conflict with Luke Kelso (Josh Holloway), another bounty hunter who had accepted a $100k bounty to apprehend John with no questions asked. Upon pressing Luke about taking bounties blindly, Luke replied, “A job’s a job.” Luke was informed that John’s true identity was David Watanabe, and that he had stolen from, murdered, and escaped from a Japanese hotel to come to the US.

However, Reenie (Fiona Rene) called Colter to set this story straight. She discovered that John was actually a Japanese-American running a hotel in Japan, and had helped a female guest named Mika (Chika Kanamoto) to flee from her abusive husband, Hiro Tanaka (Sonny Saito). After John provided proof of Hiro’s misconduct, the latter was imprisoned. He had now broken free, and Luke had unknowingly brought John to Hiro. Upon investigating, Colter and Luke discovered John’s torn-off fingernails and blood before finding his body outside in a dumpster. Luke initially considered abandoning the pursuit, but Colter laid out his choice: let John die for nothing or assist in locating Mika. Luke traced Hiro’s mobile to the town library.

A still from ‘Tracker’ (Image Source: YouTube | TV Promos)

There, Hiro confronted Mika and revealed that he was responsible for John’s death. A brief scuffle ensued, and Luke rushed to intervene, only to be shot. Colter shot Hiro dead and tended to Luke, ensuring the safety of both Mika and his new partner. Once Luke had recovered from his injuries, he inquired if Colter had a “walk-away number” regarding these jobs. Colter assured him that he didn’t and explained that “I like bringing people back together.”

In ‘Tracker,’ Colter typically locates his target before they meet their final destination. So this may have been one of the saddest episode conclusions to date. Colter continues his cross-country bounty hunting over the next few weeks. Episode 8, ‘Hide and Seek,’ will air on November 29, followed by the fall finale on December 6 at 9:30 pm on CBS. Colter will also reunite with search-and-rescue (SAR) expert Roger McLaren (Diego Klattenhoff) in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.