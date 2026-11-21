Jonathan Roumie opens up about filming Jesus’ final hours for ‘The Chosen’: ‘I will always be...’

Jonathan Roumie recalls a moment away from the cameras that revealed how deeply filming Jesus’ final hours for ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 had affected him.

‘The Chosen’ Season 6 follows Jesus’ final 24 hours, and Episode 3 has already brought him before Caiaphas. Witnesses give conflicting accounts as the religious leaders question him. Peter denies knowing Jesus before confronting Judas over his betrayal. Meanwhile, Nicodemus prepares to defend Jesus, unaware that the proceedings have already taken place.

Jonathan Roumie has played Jesus since the series began in 2019. In an interview with PEOPLE, he recalled a moment at church after filming Season 6. “As an example, after we finished season 6, I was in church going up to receive communion, and I just looked up at the crucifix, and all of a sudden I just uncontrollably started weeping. And it happened frequently over the next several months and still happens occasionally,” he said.

The experience also left him with a sense of gratitude. He continued, “It just tells me that this experience has had a lasting, concentrated impact on my heart and mind and spirit. And I will always be grateful for it because it bonds me in a way, intimately, that I couldn’t have imagined and I didn’t have previously. So it’s hard but it’s worth it.”

Roumie brings his own faith to the part. He described drawing on his “experiences, my own relationship to the character and the intimacy in my relationship with Christ” for his performance. “I think the weight of the character certainly feels overwhelming at times,” he said. “I don’t know that I have the strength to assume any kind of responsibility; I think the responsibility is God’s ultimately, and what I’m being asked is to use every piece of myself to tell this story as authentically as possible.”

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, surrounded by guards in a scene from ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 (Image Source: Prime Video)

He has also seen the series reach viewers who do not share his faith. “The remarkable thing is witnessing the responses from non-Christians and people that don’t even believe in God at all,” he said. “They watch the show and all of a sudden something is moved within them. They’re like, ‘I never studied this, but now I want to go buy a Bible and just learn more about this guy and I want to read up on Jesus and these guys and these women.’”

‘The Chosen’ Season 6 premiered with three episodes on Prime Video on November 15. New episodes arrive weekly through December 6. The crucifixion finale will open in US theaters as a feature film on March 12, 2027. The first five seasons are also available on Prime Video.