‘The Rockford Files’ reboot casts ‘Percy Jackson’ star as David Boreanaz’s new partner

The reboot adds another familiar face as it reimagines the classic crime procedural for a new generation.

'The Rockford Files' is welcoming a new face. According to Deadline, Brandon T. Jackson has been cast in a recurring role in the upcoming procedural. The actor is best known for playing Grover in the Fox movie adaptations of the 'Percy Jackson' series. Brandon will play Angel, who is described as charismatic and a fast-talking hustler. He comes to Rockford to clear his name. Later, he decides to stick with him after seeing a career opportunity. Brandon's other big screen credits include 'Tropic Thunder,' 'Roll Bounce,' '8 Mile,' and 'Tooth Fairy.' On the small screen, the actor has appeared on 'Family Business: New Orleans,' 'Mr. Robinson,' 'Deadbeat,' and 'Bojack Horseman.' Brandon recently appeared in the Indie movie ' I’m Beginning to See the Light,' with Abbie Cornish and Jack Huston.

Brandon T. Jackson attends 2026 April Fools Comedy Jam at Barclays Center on April 04, 2026 in New York City (Getty Photos | Johnny Nunez)

The NBC procedural reboots the hit 1974 series with the same name. The show ran for six seasons and was ranked number 39 on TV Guide's 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time in 2002. David Boreanaz takes over from James Garner as Jim Rockford. Ironically, one of the most popular characters played by Boreanaz is also Angel, from the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' franchise. The contemporary update follows Rockford after doing time for a crime he didn't commit. Newly paroled Rockford decides to become a private investigator. He begins solving cases using his characteristic charm and wit. Soon, his work lands him in the crosshairs of Los Angeles local police and organized crime. Michaela McManus, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Jacki Weaver also star in the upcoming reboot.

A still of Jim from 'The Rockford Files' (Image Source: NBC | Mark Hill)

Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, David Hudgins, and writer Mike Daniels serve as the show's EPs. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group, is producing the procedural. The series debuts Thursday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Before the debut, a special preview airs Saturday, January 2 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, right after the network’s NFL telecast.



