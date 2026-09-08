‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 finally sets release date in mysterious trailer

Dexter returns for another season with Michael C. Hall reprising his role in the hit crime drama, and the release date is sooner than you think.

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ returns for Season 2 with Michael C. Hall back as Dexter Morgan. The new season arrives just weeks after the franchise marks its 20th anniversary. Paramount+ will premiere Season 2 on Friday, October 30. The release date also lines up with the Halloween season, fitting the show’s dark story.

The teaser gives fans the first look at Dexter’s next chapter. He visits an optometrist and sees several words and numbers during his eye test. The teaser hints at Dexter’s return with a sharper edge.

James Remar and Michael C. Hall in a still from 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image Source: Showtime)

Dexter also sports a new pair of smoky black glasses in the clip. Production for the new season recently headed to Times Square in New York City. Michael C. Hall filmed scenes with Uma Thurman, who returns as Charley. He later worked with David Zayas, who reprises his role as Angel Batista. Batista’s appearance surprised fans after Season 1 showed Leon Prater, played by Peter Dinklage, killing the character. The franchise has brought back several deceased characters, including through ghost and spirit storylines.

James Remar continues to appear as Dexter’s late father, Harry. Christian Camargo previously returned as Dexter’s dead brother Brian Moser. John Lithgow has appeared again as the Trinity Killer after his character died. Batista remains dead in the current story.

An image of Krysten Ritter and Michael C. Hall from 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image Source: Showtime | Dexter: Resurrection)

The new season puts Dexter between two dangerous killers. Brian Cox plays The New York Ripper, a killer with decades of experience. Dan Stevens plays The Five Borough Killer, a younger murderer terrorizing New York. Gabriel Luna joins them as Ray Ballard, who works under the name The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger. Krysten Ritter returns as Mia LaPierre, also known as Lady Vengeance; however, her role remains unclear.

Season 2 also gives Harrison Morgan a new direction. Jack Alcott returns as Dexter’s son, who now works as an NYPD officer. The cast includes several returning actors. Desmond Harrington becomes a series regular as Joey Quinn. Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa and James Remar return.

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in a still from 'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 1 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Dexter Official)

New additions include Bokeem Woodbine as Capt. Mixon and Nona Parker Johnson as Fiona Mixon. Showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips says Dexter will face a personal struggle alongside the new killers. The story will follow father and son through another difficult chapter.