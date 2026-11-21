‘Tulsa King’ star teases a huge Season 4 twist fans should look out for: ‘There’s a…’

Spencer and Mitch’s date goes wrong, but a ‘Tulsa King’ star says an earlier Season 4 detail deserves attention as the final four episodes approach.

Spencer and Mitch finally got their dinner date on ‘Tulsa King.’ Getting through the first course proved trickier. The pair headed out to celebrate their horse-racing scheme in Season 4 Episode 6, ‘Racket Club,’ only to find that their work has a way of following them to dinner. With four episodes left, one cast member says viewers should also keep an eye on a discovery from earlier in the season.

Scarlet Rose Stallone, who plays Spencer, offered the clue in a TV Insider interview. Asked what she could tease about the remaining episodes, she said, “This season is very heartfelt and strong to the core with this group. And there’s a dinosaur. I don’t think you’ve been into the dinosaur yet. I mean, if it has to do with the dinosaur, just really make sure people really keep an eye on it. I know it doesn’t make sense right now, but it’s going to be useful in the end.”

That points back to the dinosaur skull discovered at the ranch in Episode 5, ‘Dinosaurs.’ Mitch, Spencer and Goodie came across the remains while Dwight’s crew was struggling to keep money coming in. Now the ranch faces seizure through eminent domain, with a state inspector assessing the property in Episode 6. Stallone hasn’t revealed what makes the skull useful, or which episode delivers the payoff.

Mitch and Spencer examine the dinosaur discovery with Dwight’s crew at the ranch in ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 (Image Source: Paramount)

For Spencer, the ranch is personal. Margaret’s death prompted her to step away from the ecstasy trade with Tyson, and Dwight trusted her to look after the property. She’s also picked up some of the crew’s willingness to speak up, as the inspector’s visit showed. “I think that she’s really growing into herself,” Stallone said. “She’s kind of taking on their mannerisms a bit.”

Her relationship with Mitch has been changing, too. After her romance with Cole, Spencer has found someone who understands what she’s been through. “I think she just finds a little bit more of a home with him. She finds a comfortability with him, and she can really trust him,” she explained. Stallone said the show had been building toward the pairing for a while, before the characters spent more time together this season.

Scarlet Rose Stallone’s Spencer and Garrett Hedlund’s Mitch stand beside a horse at the ranch in ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 (Image Source: Paramount)

Turco, played by Robert Davi, put their date on hold. Quiet Ray’s enforcer berated a waiter over how he poured wine, and Mitch, played by Garrett Hedlund, stepped in. Turco responded by drawing his gun. Spencer’s frustration went beyond fear, Stallone said, “But I think on the inside, she’s just pissed off that she couldn’t just finish this date with Mitch.”

‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 Episode 7, ‘Black Diamonds,’ arrives November 27 on Paramount+. ‘Storm Front’ follows December 4, with ‘Nerved Up’ on December 11. The 10-episode season ends December 18 with ‘Exit Interview.’ The first six episodes are available to stream.