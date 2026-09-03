‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 brings back familiar face with a mysterious twist

Michael C. Hall was recently spotted filming with a fan favorite in Times Square

Angel Batista didn't make it out of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 1 alive. Leon Prater fired several bullets at the retired Miami Metro detective in his private vault, killing him at Dexter Morgan’s feet. This was touted as the end of an era and the end of the book on one of the last original characters remaining from the 2006 show. Thus, when David Zayas was spotted on set filming with Michael C. Hall in New York’s Times Square, fans wondered what was going on. Deadline has now confirmed that Zayas will be reprising his role as Angel Batista in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2. However, despite the reunion on set, Batista’s death has not been undone, as per the publication. How exactly the show intends to bring him back onscreen, though, hasn’t been revealed yet.

David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ (Image Source: Instagram | @sho_dexter)

This vagueness has sparked many theories, with the most obvious one drawing on the franchise’s own history. For years, Dexter has been haunted by the people he has lost. His father Harry has been a running hallucination and moral compass since the original series, and ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 1 embraced coma-induced visions of others who are dead. Showrunner Clyde Phillips has already used that device, and Michael C. Hall himself has suggested it may be back again. Hall told Gold Derby, “I think it’s reasonable to expect that Angel will still reside in Dexter’s mind and heart. And yeah, we might explore that.”

David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ (Image Source: Instagram | @sho_dexter)

Batista won’t be strolling back into NYC alone. ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 will also feature the return of Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, and James Remar. The new season will also bring some serious firepower to the villain lineup, with Brian Cox returning as Don Framt, the New York Ripper mentioned in Season 1, and Dan Stevens as the Five Borough Killer. Gabriel Luna is also set to return as Ray Ballard, aka the Sleepy-Eyed Stranger.