‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’ star Walker Scobell may have just spoiled huge news

‘Percy Jackson’ star Walker Scobell teases Season 4, but the show’s writer has something else to say.

'Percy Jackson & the Olympians' just returned with its highly anticipated third season, and fans can't wait for more. The TV show adapts Rick Riordan's celebrated book series, where each season follows one book. The current season follows the third book in the series titled 'The Titan's Curse.' Two more novels remain in the series, but Disney+ has yet to confirm whether it will make seasons based on them. Walker Scobell, who plays the titular character, eased many fans' fears by confirming a fourth season in an interview on Empire State Building.

A still from 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by David Bukach)

When asked about a role he would like to take up in the MCU, he ended up revealing his 'Percy Jackson' commitments. "Let's say we don't get another season, I'm just going to binge all of 'Percy' just to watch it. But since I know we're coming back next season, I can't watch it, and if I feel like if I were in some kind of Marvel movie, I wouldn't be able to watch it, and it would kind of mess everything up for me because I'm just missing pieces of the universe," he said. If Scobell's comments are true, then an adaptation of 'The Battle of the Labyrinth' is on the way.

A still of Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) from 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by David Bukach)

In the fourth book, Annabeth Chase takes a larger role. After being attacked, Percy and his friends enter a magically shifting Labyrinth to find its creator, Daedalus. The update both elated and surprised fans, as the series has never been renewed so early before. After seeing the fan reaction to the interview, 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians' writer Daphne Olive gave an update on X about the fourth season. "I promise you, that when we get a Season 4 renewal, I will tweet a Deadline article. Until then, you know what to do: enjoy Season 3, and then go back and enjoy it some more," she wrote. It seems things aren't official yet. All episodes of 'Percy Jackson' are currently streaming on Disney+.