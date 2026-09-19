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‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 receives major production update ahead of October premiere

Angel Batista’s reported return raises questions as Dexter Morgan prepares to face two new killers in Season 2.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 59 MINUTES AGO
An image of Dexter with his father and son from 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Zach Dilgard)
An image of Dexter with his father and son from 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Zach Dilgard)

Dexter Morgan’s return is moving closer as ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ prepares for its second season on Paramount+. The series is scheduled to premiere in October, bringing Michael C. Hall back as the forensic analyst and serial killer. Story details remain under wraps, but showrunner Clyde Phillips has said Dexter will face his greatest threat yet. The latest behind-the-scenes development now offers a clearer sign that the show remains on course for its Halloween release.

Longtime ‘Dexter’ writer Scott Reynolds confirmed on X that Season 2 has completed production after several months of filming in New York. “Aaaaand that’s a wrap on production of season 2 of #DexterResurrection,” Reynolds wrote. Director and executive producer Marcos Siega also marked the end of filming in an Instagram post featuring Hall and Desmond Harrington. “I feel blessed to be working with such incredible people. Thanks for another amazing season,” Siega wrote.

Kadia Saraf, who plays Detective Claudette Wallace, had previously shared a Season wrap photo with Jack Alcott, who returns as Dexter’s son, Harrison. Her post indicated that the two actors had completed their work before the wider production finished filming. Details about Harrison’s role in the new season have not been announced.

Season 2 will add Brian Cox as the New York Ripper and Dan Stevens as the Five Borough Killer. Paramount+ has not disclosed the two character's connection to Dexter or whether either is the threat Phillips previously teased. Phillips has, however, said the story will examine Dexter at a different stage of his life. “One of our themes is midlife crisis. Dexter’s dealing with middle age as best he can. He’ll get a pair of glasses, because he can’t read his iPhone. But he still does what he does best,” he said to EW.

The production update follows reports that David Zayas will return as Angel Batista despite the character’s apparent death in the Season 1 finale. Batista was shot by Leon Prater after refusing to work with Dexter, and the episode gave no clear indication that he survived. CBR reported that Hall and Zayas were seen filming together in Times Square, with Zayas wearing one of Batista’s floral shirts. The series has not explained how he will appear, leaving open the possibility of a flashback or one of Dexter’s visions.

‘Dexter’ has previously brought dead characters back through Dexter’s conversations with figures from his past. Harry Morgan, Debra Morgan, Arthur Mitchell, James Doakes and Miguel Prado have all appeared after their deaths in different parts of the franchise. Zayas’ reported return could follow that pattern, but Paramount+ has not confirmed the circumstances. ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 premieres October 30 on Paramount+.

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