‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 set to bring back fan-favorite character from Season 1 but there’s a twist

The second season of the hit series will see Dexter Morgan face off against two new serial killers.

'Dexter: Resurrection' has an exciting update for Season 2 that will give fans a reason to celebrate. On June 29, Deadline reported that Krysten Ritter will appear in a guest-starring role in the show's sophomore season. The actress played the serial killer Mia LaPierre, aka Lady Vengeance, who moonlighted as a sommelier, in the first season. She was introduced as part of billionaire Leon Prater's (Peter Dinklage) serial killers' club, where she met the titular character, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall). The two got involved briefly. However, Dexter distanced himself from her after realizing that she preyed on innocent men and did not follow a moral code, like him. He framed her for Harrison's crime and got her arrested. However, her body was found hanging in prison and was killed at Prater's orders before she could expose his dark secrets.

It is unclear whether Ritter will play Mia or an entirely new character who will add more chaos in Dexter's dark and twisted world in Season 2. Perhaps the second installment will reveal that Mia was not dead after all and that she had faked her death to escape serving time in prison. Furthermore, the series has a long history of bringing characters back from their grave, sometimes as ghostly apparitions, so her death should not be a big obstacle. But there is another possibility. David Dastmalchian played twins who operated as one serial killer under the name of Gareth Pike, aka the Gemini Killer. So the series could try something similar with Mia's character. We will have to wait and see what the showrunner, Clyde Phillips, has planned. The 44-year-old actress was recently seen reprising her role as Jessica Jones in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2.

An image of Krysten Ritter and Michael C. Hall from 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image Source: Showtime | Dexter: Resurrection)

After navigating Prater's weird club of serial killers in Season 1, the show's second installment will see Dexter go up against two notorious mass murderers. 'Succession' star Brian Cox has been roped in to play the evasive serial killer New York Ripper, who was briefly referenced in Season 1. He was active in the past but has since resurfaced to taunt his victims. Furthermore, the 'Downton Abbey' star Dan Stevens will portray Owen Stark, aka the Five Borough Killer, who wreaks havoc among the police force by making threatening calls to kill innocent people. Furthermore, Nona Parker Johnson will join Season 2 as Harrison's new love interest, Fiona Mixon, and Bokeem Woodbine will play her father, Captain Mixon, who is the head of the NYPD Homicide Department.

An image of Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan from 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image Source: Paramount+ with Showtime | Photo by Zach Dilgard)

'Dexter: Resurrection' follows the events of 'Dexter: New Blood,' which ends with Michael C. Hall's legendary character Dexter Morgan being shot by his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). However, he miraculously survives and heads to New York City to reconcile with his son. Season 2 will continue to explore their father-son bond and also bring back Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Uma Thurman as Charley Brown, and James Remar as Dexter's deceased father, Harry Morgan.