Who are Ferryn and Brinkley Wright? Meet ‘The Voice’ Season 30’s first 4-chair turn

'The Voice' returned with its 30th season on Monday, September 21, and we already have our first 4-chair turn.

'The Voice' is back on NBC with its esteemed panel of judges. Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine return from the previous season, joined by newbies Queen Latifah and Riley Green. The foursome was pretty hard on contestants who sang their hearts out at the premiere. Only one act earned the special four-chair turn: the singing duo of Ferryn Wright, 20, and sister Brinkley Wright, 17, from Sevierville, TN. The sisters are long-time fans of the show. “We’ve watched a lot of duos and trios on the show before us make it very far,” said Ferryn to the camera. "We really hope we can follow in their footsteps.”

Ferryn and Brinkley performing on 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | The Voice)

The sisters stunned on stage with a rendition of Linda Ronstadt’s ‘When Will I Be Loved.’ Kelly and Queen took just seconds to turn. Eventually, the other two also turned their chairs for the duo. Queen was mighty impressed by the sisters. She called their vocals "sweet." The rapper added, “Your energy together was amazing. It came through this chair and said, ‘Turn around, Queen. Turn around and see what’s going on there, right now.’” Later, the 'Rock and Roll Hall of Famer' shared that she saw the duo not only winning the competition but also going beyond.

A still of Queen Latifah from 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | The Voice)

Adam kicked off the battle with his brilliant pitch. He knew that his main competitor was Riley. Therefore, the four-time winner stressed in his pitch that he was a better choice than the 'Marshals' actor. “Here’s what’s happening. You guys are singing beautiful music together, and Kelly was bullying me to turn around, and I am like, ‘Why?’ I can’t think of a reason why you would pick me, which is why I was discouraged, but then I saw you performing with each other, and the chemistry was amazing. Then I was like, ‘Wait a minute. They should be with me because nobody would expect it.’ I won 'The Voice' last season. I can do it. I know Riley’s going to come in hot with his cowboy hat and his country sexy a$$, and I know Kelly’s going to tell you all the things you want to hear because Kelly is so charming. Queen and I are on the outskirts of this, but we may team up…” the Maroon 5 singer shared.

A still of Adam Levine from 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | The Voice)

Riley swooped in and shared how the duo's music felt like home. “That was the first performance I’ve seen that took me back to where I grew up at,” Riley told Ferryn and Brinkley. “I was back in the little music hall of my great-grandparents’ house listening to country music that my grandparents loved so much. Obviously, because y’all are sisters, your voices go so well together, but it’s got that old-school country music feel, which is great to have right now, so congrats on having that because it’s making a comeback. I’ve had a little success with duets…” The country superstar mentioned his work with Ella Langley to get some brownie points.

Ferryn and Brinkley performing on 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | The Voice)

Kelly stressed that she is the only coach on the panel to win with a group. The 'Stronger' singer also highlighted her connection to country music while pitching the duo. Ultimately, the duo went with Riley Green. The first-time judge was elated to get the fantastic duo on his team. “I am so excited I got Ferryn and Brinkley because of what they can do harmony-wise. To get them on my team definitely makes me think I have an advantage," he said.

A still of Riley Green from 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube| The Voice)

According to American Songwriter, the Wright sisters have a personal connection with a legend. They got full-time gigs at Dollywood through their local performances. Ferryn once got the chance to perform with Dolly Parton in person, and the duo has also walked in a parade with the 'Jolene' singer. “It was an honor to be around the late, great Dolly Parton,” Ferryn shared. “We miss her so much, and East Tennessee will never be the same.” 'The Voice' will return tomorrow with a fresh episode.