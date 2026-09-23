Brad Bird’s ‘Ray Gunn’ gets limited theatrical release ahead of Netflix debut

Brad Bird’s long-awaited 'Ray Gunn' has released its first trailer, with the animated sci-fi noir set for theaters and Netflix.

Brad Bird’s ‘Ray Gunn’ is finally reaching audiences after more than three decades of development. Netflix has released the first trailer for the animated sci-fi noir, which marks Bird’s first feature film since ‘Incredibles 2’ in 2018. The film follows Raymond Gunn, a private investigator working in the futuristic city of Metropia. His latest case involves aliens, murder, and Venus Nova, a famous multimedia star who becomes connected to his investigation. ‘Ray Gunn’ combines classic detective fiction with science fiction.

Sam Rockwell voices Raymond Gunn, while Scarlett Johansson plays Venus Nova. The film will have a limited theatrical run, releasing on December 4, before arriving on Netflix. The story takes place in Metropia, a huge city set in an alternate future as seen from 1939. Its world blends a towering Art Deco cityscape with a hard-boiled detective mystery. Gunn operates in a city where machines have taken over much of the detective work. His investigation leads him through a group of unusual characters and puts him at the center of a mystery involving Venus Nova.

Sam Rockwell as Raymond Gunn in a still from 'Ray Gunn' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Tom Waits voices Eyera, a one-eyed alien who works as Gunn’s close companion. The wider voice cast includes Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Chernus, Kether Donohue, Michelle Rodriguez, Aasif Mandvi, Matt Jones, Kathryn Hunter, John Ratzenberger, Justin Peck, and Patton Oswalt.

The limited theatrical release will include screenings presented on 70mm film, giving some audiences an opportunity to see Bird’s animated feature on a large-format screen. ‘Ray Gunn’ will begin streaming on Netflix on December 18. The movie has a PG rating for violence, action, language, suggestive material, and thematic elements. Bird has said he wanted the film to reach a slightly different, more adult-skewing audience than Pixar traditionally serves. Michael Giacchino composed the film's score, while Kimbra contributed original songs.

Sam Rockwell as Raymond Gunn in a still from 'Ray Gunn' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Bird said the project had been in his mind for more than 30 years before finally moving forward, and marks a notable departure from Bird’s decades-long relationship with Pixar. He also mentioned that "The film is a blend of sci-fi and classic detective movies from the '40s...it's Maltese Falcon meets Buck Rogers. I've been a fan of both of those sort of genres, and blending them together seemed fun, and a chance to play with a lot of very cinematic elements, and extreme characters." The film’s more than $150 million budget adds to the scale of a production history that stretches back decades.