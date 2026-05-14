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‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ gets exciting Season 2 update ahead of upcoming Season 1 finale

‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ is adapted from Rufi Thorpe’s 2024 novel of the same name
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Season 1 Episode 7 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @michellepfeifferofficial)
A still from ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Season 1 Episode 7 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @michellepfeifferofficial)

Ahead of the ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Season 1 finale, set to release on May 20, 2026, Apple TV announced that the show has been renewed for Season 2. The comedy series quickly became a fan favorite and also received positive reviews from critics after the premiere. It features Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Golden Globe Award nominee Elle Fanning, who also serves as an executive producer. The ensemble cast also includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, Nick Offerman, and Thaddea Graham, adding to its appeal. Marcia Gay Harden, Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Lindsey Normington, and Rico Nasty also take on prominent roles in the show.

A still from ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Season 1 Episode 7 featuring Thaddea Graham and Elle Fanning (Image Source: Instagram | @michellepfeifferofficial)
A still from ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Season 1 Episode 7 featuring Thaddea Graham and Elle Fanning (Image Source: Instagram | @michellepfeifferofficial)

Since ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ premiered in April 2026, it soon became a fan-favorite. Notably, the series is adapted from Rufi Thorpe’s 2024 novel of the same name. Apple describes the title as a “bold, heartwarming, and comedic family drama.” It follows Margo (played by Elle Fanning), a recent college dropout, her mom (played by Pfeiffer), an ex-Hooters waitress, and her dad (played by Nick Offerman), a former pro wrestler. The storyline follows Margo as she navigates life as a mother while struggling to pay the bills. The story takes several unexpected twists as she searches for different ways to make ends meet. Speaking about her character, Elle Fanning noted, “Embarking on the adventure of bringing Margo to the screen has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” as per Apple TV's press release. Executive producer and writer David E. Kelley shared more about the storyline and the renewal of the series, “I fell in love with Rufi’s world and unpredictable characters, and it’s been rewarding to see audiences embrace this series. We can’t wait to continue this story with our partners at Apple and A24.”

A still from ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Season 1 Episode 7 featuring Nick Offerman and Michelle Pfeiffer (Image Source: Instagram | @michellepfeifferofficial)
A still from ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Season 1 Episode 7 featuring Nick Offerman and Michelle Pfeiffer (Image Source: Instagram | @michellepfeifferofficial)

Apple TV’s head of programming, Matt Cherniss, also reflected on how Kelley's adaptation of Rufi’s novel attracted a wide audience and how everyone “wanted to spend more time with these riveting characters and the brilliant cast behind them, led by Elle, Michelle, Nick, and Thaddea.” He further noted, “We’re excited to watch Margo and the entire family continue to defy the odds in season two, in the way only they can, with humor, determination, and creativity.” For the show's second season, Eva Anderson will serve as co-showrunner along with writer, executive producer, and showrunner Kelley. It will be exciting to see how Margo’s story unfolds in the finale and in the next season of the show.

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