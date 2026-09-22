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BAFTA winner Adeel Akhtar and more join the cast of ‘Ministry Of Time’

Adeel Akhtar, Ciarán Hinds and more stars join A24 and BBC’s time-travel drama 'Ministry of Time', based on Kaliane Bradley’s novel.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Adeel Akhtar from 'Dangerous Debussy' (Cover Image Source: Instagram (@adeelakhtar) | @jessicasansom_stills)
A still of Adeel Akhtar from 'Dangerous Debussy' (Cover Image Source: Instagram (@adeelakhtar) | @jessicasansom_stills)

BAFTA winner Adeel Akhtar and Oscar nominee Ciaran Hinds have joined the cast of A24’s upcoming BBC drama series ‘Ministry of Time.’ The six-part adaptation of Kaliane Bradley’s debut novel is currently filming in and around London. The new cast also includes Hong Chau, Tamara Lawrance, Emily Fairn, Josh Finan, Aisling Loftus, Tawfeek Barhom, Nahuel Perez Biscayart and Helene Patarot. They join Aoife Hinds as Sophy and Billy Howle as Commander Graham Gore, the series leads.

Akhtar will play Quentin Ackerly, a handler working for the mysterious Ministry. The ‘Sherwood’ star won a BAFTA for his performance in ‘Murdered by My Father’ and has also appeared in ‘Enola Holmes,’ ‘The Night Manager,’ and ‘The Big Sick.’ Ciaran Hinds will play Peter, the father of Sophy. Helene Patarot will play Channary, Sophy’s mother. The two actors bring extensive screen experience to the family at the center of the story, with Hinds known for ‘Belfast,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘The Terror,’ and ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.’

A still of Adeel Akhtar
Adeel Akhtar poses for a picture (Image Source: Instagram | @adeelakhtar)

Hong Chau, known for ‘The Whale’ and ‘The Menu,’ will play Adela, the Vice-Secretary of Expatriation. Tamara Lawrance, who starred in ‘Get Millie Black,’ takes the role of Simellia, a 'bridge' who works alongside Sophy. Emily Fairn, known for ‘The Responder,’ will play Margaret Kemble, one of Commander Gore’s fellow 'expats.' Josh Finan, who appeared in ‘Say Nothing,’ plays Captain Arthur Reginald-Smyth. 

Aisling Loftus, who worked with Akhtar on ‘Sherwood,’ will portray Anne Spencer. Tawfeek Barhom and Nahuel Perez Biscayart will portray the elusive Brigadier and Salese, respectively. Barhom previously starred in ‘Cairo Conspiracy,’ while Perez Biscayart is known for ‘120 Beats Per Minute.’ Helene Patarot completes the principal cast as Channary, Sophy’s mother.

A collage of Hong Chau (L), Ciaran Hinds (M) and Adeel Akhtar (R) (Cover Image Source: Erik Madigan Heck (L) , Aidan Monaghan from AMC (M) and Showtime(R))
A collage of Hong Chau (L), Ciaran Hinds (M) and Adeel Akhtar (R) (Image Source: Erik Madigan Heck (L), Aidan Monaghan from AMC (M) and Showtime(R))

‘Ministry of Time’ follows a government experiment that brings historical figures into modern Britain. One of those figures is Commander Graham Gore, a real 19th-century naval officer who vanished during the Franklin expedition. Sophy and Graham’s professional friendship develops into an intense forbidden romance. The arrangement also allows researchers to study the effects of bringing people from different periods together. As Sophy and Gore spend more time together, their relationship develops into a forbidden romance that crosses centuries. Their connection becomes increasingly complicated as the Ministry’s intentions begin to appear less harmless.

The series combines time travel, romance, history and political intrigue while examining themes of identity, power and control. Alice Birch, known for ‘Normal People,’ is adapting Bradley’s novel for television. Aneil Karia, whose credits include ‘Top Boy,’ serves as lead director.

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