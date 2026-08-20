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‘Yellowjackets’ final season sets release date as survivors race to bury their sins

The Paramount+ thriller’s last chapter brings the stranded teens closer to rescue and an uneasy homecoming.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
The Antler Queen stands before the wilderness survivors during a ritual in ‘Yellowjackets’ (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
The Antler Queen stands before the wilderness survivors during a ritual in ‘Yellowjackets’ (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

The end is set for ‘Yellowjackets,’ and Paramount+ has now given viewers the first look at the show’s last chapter. The Emmy-nominated thriller will return for a fourth and final season after Season 3 left the story unsolved in both timelines. A new teaser accompanies the date announcement, offering a brief glimpse of what lies ahead. The first synopsis also teases developments in both the wilderness story and the survivors’ lives in the present day.

Season 4 will premiere Friday, November 20, on Paramount+ with the premium plan. The streamer provided the following official description: “As the survivors race to bury their sins before rescue arrives and an old flame roars back into town with plans of her own, it turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one’s going to sting.” The teaser does not identify the returning figure or disclose how the rescue unfolds.

Teen Akilah (Nia Sondaya), Teen Melissa (Jenna Burgess) and Teen Mari (Alexa Barajas) face an unseen threat in ‘Yellowjackets’ (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
Teen Akilah (Nia Sondaya), Teen Melissa (Jenna Burgess) and Teen Mari (Alexa Barajas) face an unseen threat in ‘Yellowjackets’ (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress will return for the final season alongside Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sophie Thatcher. Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, and Sarah Desjardins are also confirmed to return. Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and Hilary Swank complete the announced cast. Series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson will continue as showrunners and executive producers, with Lionsgate Television producing the series for Showtime.

The masked survivors gather around a fire during a wilderness ritual in ‘Yellowjackets’ (Image Source: Paramount+)
The masked survivors gather around a fire during a wilderness ritual in ‘Yellowjackets’ (Image Source: Paramount+)

The series began with a high school girls’ soccer team surviving a plane crash in the northern wilderness. The story follows the group’s descent from teammates into rival clans while tracking the adult survivors nearly 25 years later. Paramount said Season 3 was the show’s most-watched season, while its finale became the most-watched episode in series history. ‘Yellowjackets’ has received 10 Emmy nominations, including consecutive nominations for best drama series and best actress in a drama series for Lynskey.

Paramount+ has not disclosed further story details about the closing chapter. The synopsis does not name the old flame returning to town. It also stops short of explaining how the teenagers will be rescued. Both questions will carry into the final season when ‘Yellowjackets’ returns in November.

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