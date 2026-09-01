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‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 sets release date as Dwight faces a ‘crushing personal loss’

Dwight Manfredi is pulled back toward his old street instincts as threats close in on his empire and crew, with Season 4 release date now set.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King, episode 9, season 4 (Cover Image source: Paramount+)
Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King, episode 9, season 4 (Cover Image source: Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi will face a personal setback when ‘Tulsa King’ returns. Paramount+ has released the first teaser for Season 4, but the footage stops short of explaining the “crushing personal loss” mentioned in the official synopsis. The update also confirms the show’s rollout and adds another series regular to its ensemble.

‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 will premiere on Paramount+ on October 16, with new episodes released weekly. The date was announced alongside the teaser and a set of first-look photos featuring Dwight and members of his crew. Stallone returns as the New York mobster who built an operation in Oklahoma, where his attempt to make the business legitimate will put him at odds with political figures and new enemies. Other images place Dwight alongside Tyson, Bill Bevilaqua, and Special Agent Musso, while Quiet Ray, Bigfoot, Goodie, Bodhi, and Margaret also appear.

(L-R): Garrett Hedlund as Mitch, Annabella Sciorra as Joanne, Chris Caldovino as Goodie, McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace, Jay Will as Tyson, Scarlet Stallone as Spencer, and Martin Starr as Bodhi in 'Tulsa King' Season 4 (Image source: Paramount+)
(L-R): Garrett Hedlund, Annabella Sciorra, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Jay Will, Scarlet Stallone, and Martin Starr in 'Tulsa King' Season 4 (Image source: Paramount+)

The official logline for Season 4 reads: “Dwight (Stallone) fights to legitimize his empire and protect his crew as corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies, and a crushing personal loss hit from every direction. However, every hard-won gain comes with even harder truths: about loyalty, leadership and the cost of ambition. Each move drags Dwight deeper into the street instincts he left behind in New York – turning Tulsa into a battleground and Dwight into the one threat no one can afford to underestimate.”

The returning cast includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Frank Grillo, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, James Russo, Kevin Pollak, and Neal McDonough. Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany also return, while Gretchen Mol joins the series as a regular. Details about Mol’s character have not been announced.

(L-R): Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Kevin Pollak as Special Agent Musso in Tulsa King, episode 5, season 4 (Image source: Paramount+)
(L-R): Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Kevin Pollak as Special Agent Musso in Tulsa King, episode 5, season 4 (Image source: Paramount+)

Terence Winter remains the head writer and an executive producer. Taylor Sheridan and Stallone are among the other executive producers. Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios produce the series.

Season 5 of ‘Tulsa King’ has not been formally announced, although a writers’ room has already opened. Variety reported that a writers’ room had opened, with the production considering a move from Atlanta to New York. Samuel L. Jackson’s spinoff, ‘Frisco King,’ has completed filming. Jackson first appeared as hitman Russell Lee Washington Jr. in Season 3, but the spinoff does not yet have a premiere date.

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