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Bradley Cooper lands major role in new ‘G.I. Joe’ movie for Paramount

Duke was previously played by Channing Tatum in the live-action ‘G.I. Joe’ movies
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Bradley Cooper attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki)
Bradley Cooper attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki)

Paramount’s upcoming untitled ‘G.I. Joe’ film will feature Bradley Cooper in a major role, as per Deadline. He will play Duke, the unit leader in the military. The film's storyline will be based on the Hasbro toy line. Danny McBride will direct the project and co-write the screenplay with Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri. According to the outlet, after landing the directorial position, McBride had a list of actors he wanted to work with, and Cooper was at the top. However, with the actor’s busy schedule, including his upcoming 'Ocean's prequel opposite Margot Robbie, he wasn’t initially part of the film. After reading the script and meeting with McBride, Cooper negotiated his schedule and took on the role. The 12-time Oscar nominee has now been confirmed for the ‘G.I. Joe’ film. Interestingly, fans may also know that McBride previously convinced Cooper to take on a guest role in his HBO series ‘The Righteous Gemstones.’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: Bradley Cooper attends the screening of
Bradley Cooper attends the screening of 'Is This Thing On?' at DGA Theater on December 10, 2025, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano)

​The upcoming untitled ‘G.I. Joe’ film is produced by Mark Vahradian, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, and Zev Foreman for Hasbro Entertainment. As for the plot, details are currently being kept under wraps. However, the film is expected to reimagine the franchise and will be separate from the previously planned crossover with ‘Transformers.’ This is because it is no longer in development. 

Coming to Cooper’s role in the upcoming film, Duke was previously played by Channing Tatum in the live-action movies ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra’ and ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation.’ The two were released by Paramount in 2009 and 2013, respectively. The actor was last seen as Leonard Bernstein in ‘Maestro’, the biopic he not only starred in but also co-wrote and directed. The film earned four Oscar nominations. He will next be seen in the upcoming Ocean's prequel, which is set to release on June 25, 2027.

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