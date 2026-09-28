Sylvester Stallone teases bizarre ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 plot: ‘There will be a dinosaur’

The Season 4 premiere is set for October 16, with Gretchen Mol joining as a series regular and Neal McDonough back opposite her

Sylvester Stallone’s first leading role in a scripted series, ‘Tulsa King,’ premiered in 2022. The protagonist, Dwight “The General” Manfredi, escaped from a New York prison and went to Oklahoma. Taylor Sheridan’s mob series has since spun off into a franchise, as the second season’s wrap-up hinted that Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Samuel L. Jackson) would headline a spin-off, ‘Frisco King.’ Meanwhile, Stallone revealed a surprising detail about the fourth season of ‘Tulsa King’, premiering on October 16.

Sylvester Stallone attends "Tulsa King" Season 3 New York Screening on September 16, 2025, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Kim)

At ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ the actor was asked how he would describe what’s in store for Dwight this season. Stallone stated that the plot should continue to increase tension so the protagonist finds himself in the most challenging situations possible. He explained that the plot needs to keep getting more intense to maintain Dwight’s status as an “underdog.” Once a hero gets too settled, things can get dull. So, Dwight has to deal with “stronger villains” and bigger obstacles. He added that his character will have plenty of problems to solve in ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4. “Well, he’s got hitman coming up. He’s got New York coming after him,” Stallone teased. “We got everything in the show, including a dinosaur.” Fallon jumped on that strange detail right away, and Stallone clarified that viewers will need to tune in to see how the dinosaur fits in. “You asked me how, but it’s there,” Stallone responded. “It’s there somewhere.”

In Season 3, Washington showed up as an aging hitman who took the job of killing Dwight, an enemy of New York’s Renzetti crime family, but refused after Dwight saved his life in prison. The season’s finale also featured Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) as the new governor of Oklahoma. Dwight, however, manages to obtain a federal liquor license through a shady deal with FBI Agent Musso (Kevin Pollak). According to the official description, in Season 4, Dwight battles to establish his credentials while protecting his empire from corrupt politicians, new enemies, and a devastating tragedy. Additionally, Gretchen Mol has joined the main cast as a series regular, sharing scenes with McDonough in an epic rivalry as Amanda Clark. Other returning guest stars are Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Frank Grillo, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. Besides the leading actor, Stallone is listed as an executive producer. The show’s head writer and executive producer, Terence Winter, is also returning.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi in ‘Tulsa King’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

Winter created the series and wrote and produced the first season. He replaced departing showrunner Dave Erickson, who left after a reported falling-out with Stallone over creative differences. The Season 4 teaser, which came with the release date, saw Dwight declaring to his enemies, “You can’t get rid of me.” Season 4 also keeps the show’s usual fall timing, and new episodes will stream weekly on Paramount+. Season 2 premiered in September 2024, and Season 3 followed in September 2025. In addition, Sheridan will write all eight episodes of the continuation, which began filming in late March 2026.