MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘The Madison’ star shares major Season 3 update ahead of Season 2: 'Because Taylor writes...'

‘The Madison’ cast shares a possible Season 2 release window as plans for the drama’s next chapter take shape.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris in a still from ‘The Madison’ (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris in a still from ‘The Madison’ (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘The Madison’ may return for Season 2 in early 2027, according to cast member Danielle Vasinova. In an interview with Us Magazine, she said, “Season 2 is going to come out top of 2027.” Paramount+ has not announced a premiere date, so the update remains an expected window rather than a confirmed schedule. The comment follows earlier reporting that pointed to a fall 2026 release.

The wait for Season 2 now comes with news about what follows it. Zegers and Vasinova told Us Magazine that the cast expects to begin filming Season 3 in 2027. Zegers said, “So, having made the second now, we’re going back to make the third at the beginning of next year.” Vasinova placed the shoot near the start of the year, around the same time she expects Season 2 to arrive. Neither actor gave a Season 3 premiere window, and Paramount+ has not announced a production start date.

A still from 'The Madison' (Image Source: Instagram | @themadisonpplus)
A still from 'The Madison' Season 1 (Image Source: Instagram | @themadisonpplus)

The streamer renewed ‘The Madison’ for Season 3 in April, after its debut. An earlier update from Ben Schnetzer pointed to April 2027 for filming, while the new comments point to the beginning of 2027. The precise timing remains unconfirmed. What is clear is that the cast is preparing for another season while viewers await the second.

Zegers also offered a glimpse of how the cast learns what is next for their characters. “Our show is maybe a little different because Taylor writes it all at once,” he told Us Magazine. He explained that the actors generally receive a large portion of the scripts together because each season has six episodes. “But I like it,” Zegers added. He plays Cade Harris, while Vasinova plays Cade’s wife, Kestrel.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Beau Garett in a still from 'The Madison' (Cover image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)
Michelle Pfeiffer and Beau Garrett in a still from 'The Madison' (Cover image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

Season 2 has already been filmed. The cast completed it before the first season premiered in March, and Kevin Zegers told Us Magazine that he appreciated making those episodes before viewers had seen the show. Kurt Russell’s schedule also helped shape the plan to film the first two seasons back to back. Season 2 had already been filmed before the first season premiered.

Led by Michelle Pfeiffer and Russell, ‘The Madison’ follows the Clyburn family as they face a loss that brings them from New York to Montana. The Season 1 finale left Stacy Clyburn’s future there open. Viewers can revisit the first season on Paramount+ while waiting for the service to set a date for Season 2. For now, Vasinova’s early 2027 estimate is the clearest indication of when the completed episodes might arrive.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Is ‘A Different World’ returning for Season 2? Everything we know about the Netflix reboot
TV

Is ‘A Different World’ returning for Season 2? Everything we know about the Netflix reboot

Netflix's 'A Different World' reboot has made a strong early impression, with the first season leaving several storylines open for the future.
5 hours ago
‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ cast reveals what’s next after 30th anniversary reunion
TV

‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ cast reveals what’s next after 30th anniversary reunion

'The Sabrina the Teenage Witch' cast is reuniting for a live celebration featuring stories, memories, bloopers, skits and musical moments.
9 hours ago
‘Chicago PD’ may have lost another cast member just ahead of Season 14
TV

‘Chicago PD’ may have lost another cast member just ahead of Season 14

‘Chicago PD’ is all set to return with Season 14 on Wednesday, October 7, at 10/9c on NBC.
15 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone teases bizarre ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 plot: ‘There will be a dinosaur’
TV

Sylvester Stallone teases bizarre ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 plot: ‘There will be a dinosaur’

The Season 4 premiere is set for October 16, with Gretchen Mol joining as a series regular and Neal McDonough back opposite her
15 hours ago
What to expect from ‘Lanterns’ finale? Episode 8 trailer reveals major DC threat
TV

What to expect from ‘Lanterns’ finale? Episode 8 trailer reveals major DC threat

The 39-second finale trailer centers on fear as Sinestro gets a larger role
17 hours ago
Did Hal Jordan kill himself? ‘Lanterns’ mystery deepens as the finale approaches
TV

Did Hal Jordan kill himself? ‘Lanterns’ mystery deepens as the finale approaches

‘Lanterns’, starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, will air its season finale on Sunday, October 4, at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max
17 hours ago
Is ‘Lanterns’ setting up an alien threat? Episode 7 ending explained
TV

Is ‘Lanterns’ setting up an alien threat? Episode 7 ending explained

In Episode 7, John Stewart and the Halogram travel through a portal from Hal Jordan’s storage vault to a dead world
21 hours ago
Zoe Saldaña isn’t ready to join another Taylor Sheridan show after ‘Lioness’: ‘I have my views...’
TV

Zoe Saldaña isn’t ready to join another Taylor Sheridan show after ‘Lioness’: ‘I have my views...’

Season 3 of ‘Lioness’, starring Zoe Saldaña, recently aired its finale, which ended on a major cliffhanger
22 hours ago
Is Hillman College real? Where Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ sequel was filmed
TV

Is Hillman College real? Where Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ sequel was filmed

Netflix’s sequel filmed across Atlanta, using real HBCU campuses and local venues to bring Hillman to life.
2 days ago
‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 casts John Goodman alongside two major video game stars
THE LAST OF US (2023)

‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 casts John Goodman alongside two major video game stars

Two stars from ‘The Last of Us Part II’ game return in new roles as the HBO series shifts toward Abby’s story.
2 days ago