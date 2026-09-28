‘The Madison’ star shares major Season 3 update ahead of Season 2: 'Because Taylor writes...'

‘The Madison’ cast shares a possible Season 2 release window as plans for the drama’s next chapter take shape.

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘The Madison’ may return for Season 2 in early 2027, according to cast member Danielle Vasinova. In an interview with Us Magazine, she said, “Season 2 is going to come out top of 2027.” Paramount+ has not announced a premiere date, so the update remains an expected window rather than a confirmed schedule. The comment follows earlier reporting that pointed to a fall 2026 release.

The wait for Season 2 now comes with news about what follows it. Zegers and Vasinova told Us Magazine that the cast expects to begin filming Season 3 in 2027. Zegers said, “So, having made the second now, we’re going back to make the third at the beginning of next year.” Vasinova placed the shoot near the start of the year, around the same time she expects Season 2 to arrive. Neither actor gave a Season 3 premiere window, and Paramount+ has not announced a production start date.

A still from 'The Madison' Season 1 (Image Source: Instagram | @themadisonpplus)

The streamer renewed ‘The Madison’ for Season 3 in April, after its debut. An earlier update from Ben Schnetzer pointed to April 2027 for filming, while the new comments point to the beginning of 2027. The precise timing remains unconfirmed. What is clear is that the cast is preparing for another season while viewers await the second.

Zegers also offered a glimpse of how the cast learns what is next for their characters. “Our show is maybe a little different because Taylor writes it all at once,” he told Us Magazine. He explained that the actors generally receive a large portion of the scripts together because each season has six episodes. “But I like it,” Zegers added. He plays Cade Harris, while Vasinova plays Cade’s wife, Kestrel.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Beau Garrett in a still from 'The Madison' (Cover image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

Season 2 has already been filmed. The cast completed it before the first season premiered in March, and Kevin Zegers told Us Magazine that he appreciated making those episodes before viewers had seen the show. Kurt Russell’s schedule also helped shape the plan to film the first two seasons back to back. Season 2 had already been filmed before the first season premiered.

Led by Michelle Pfeiffer and Russell, ‘The Madison’ follows the Clyburn family as they face a loss that brings them from New York to Montana. The Season 1 finale left Stacy Clyburn’s future there open. Viewers can revisit the first season on Paramount+ while waiting for the service to set a date for Season 2. For now, Vasinova’s early 2027 estimate is the clearest indication of when the completed episodes might arrive.