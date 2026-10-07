‘Anna Pigeon’ gets exciting future update ahead of Season 1 finale

Lea Thompson’s mystery drama 'Anna Pigeon' has drawn strong viewer interest as Tracy Spiridakos leads the series based on Nevada Barr’s novels.

'Anna Pigeon' has been renewed for Season 2 by USA Network ahead of its Season 1 finale. The mystery drama has become one of the network's strongest recent scripted launches, reaching 18 million total viewers during its first season. The Tracy Spiridakos-led series premiered on USA Network on August 7.

Its first-season finale is scheduled for October 9, while the network has yet to announce a release date for the next season. The series' premiere averaged 2.35 million total viewers over seven days, making it USA Network's highest-rated original scripted series premiere in nearly eight years.

Tracy Spiridakos in a still from 'Anna Pigeon' (Image Source: YouTube | Rotten Tomatoes TV)

'Anna Pigeon' is based on Nevada Barr's series of novels featuring the same-named character. Spiridakos plays Anna, a former city resident who becomes a park ranger after experiencing a devastating personal loss. Her new career takes her into national parks, where she focuses on solving crimes that take place on park grounds. As she tries to outrun her demons, Anna focuses on solving crimes within the parks. Season 2 promises continued mystery and adventure as Anna's story unfolds. USA Network has not yet revealed the new season's storyline or announced its premiere date.

Showrunner Morwyn Brebner welcomed the show's renewal and credited viewers' response for making the news particularly meaningful to the cast and crew. Spiridakos is best known for playing Detective Hailey Upton on 'Chicago P.D.' and has also appeared in 'Being Human,' 'Manifest,' 'Revolution,' and 'Chicago Fire.' Paulina Alexis, Ronnie Rowe, Tricia Helfer, Kim Coates, Crystle Lightning, and Cooper Levy are also part of the main cast. Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz, Ryan Northcott, Nikki Rae Hallow, Jordan Sledz, and Melanie Scrofano also appear in the series.

Tracy Spiridakos in a still from 'Anna Pigeon' (Image Source: YouTube | Rotten Tomatoes TV)

Lea Thompson directs 'Anna Pigeon' and serves as an executive producer. She is best known for playing Lorraine Baines McFly in the 'Back to the Future' films. Thompson has also built an extensive directing career in television. Her credits include episodes of 'The Goldbergs,' 'Young Sheldon,' and 'Stargirl.' 'Anna Pigeon' is produced by Cineflix and SEVEN24 Films for USA Network in association with Bell Media.

Cineflix Rights handles international distribution of the series outside the United States. The Season 2 renewal comes as USA Network continues to build its scripted lineup. Another returning series, 'The Rainmaker,' is scheduled to return for Season 2 on October 16. The network has also ordered the medical drama 'Diplomatic Immunity' from Matt Corman and Chris Ord.