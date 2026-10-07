MEAWW Entertainment Logo

What time does ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 14 premiere tonight? Release time, episode schedule and more

Voight faces an unresolved dilemma as Intelligence returns for a season that includes Kevin Atwater’s farewell.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 30 MINUTES AGO
Hank Voight (L) and Eva Imani (C) speak with Shari in ‘Chicago P.D.’ (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)
Hank Voight (L) and Eva Imani (C) speak with Shari in ‘Chicago P.D.’ (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)

The doctors clock in first, the firefighters follow, and Hank Voight gets the last shift. NBC’s 'One Chicago' returns on Wednesdays on October 7, with ‘Chicago P.D.’ closing the lineup. Season 14 brings the Intelligence Unit back to the 21st District after the finale left Voight deciding whether to arrest Shari after discovering her involvement in a murder. There is also a goodbye ahead, with Kevin Atwater’s departure approaching.

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 14 premieres Wednesday, October 7, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on NBC. New episodes will continue in the Wednesday slot. ‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 opens the evening at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, followed by ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Viewers watching all three premieres can stay on NBC through the end of the 'One Chicago' block.

Viewers can watch the premiere on NBC via a TV package or a live TV streaming service. For those catching up afterward, the opener arrives on Peacock on Thursday, October 8. Subsequent episodes will also stream the day after their NBC broadcasts. Peacock carries all 13 previous seasons, including the Season 13 finale that sets up the premiere’s unresolved storylines.

NBC has released the titles and air dates for the first two episodes:

Episode 1, ‘Demolition’: Wednesday, October 7, with Peacock streaming on October 8.

Episode 2, ‘Don’t Blink’: Wednesday, October 14, with Peacock streaming on October 15. 

'Chicago PD' still featuring cast members including Patrick John Flueger (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @nbcchicagopd)
'Chicago PD' still featuring cast members, including Patrick John Flueger ( Image Source: Instagram | @nbcchicagopd)

The premiere follows Eva Imani’s reunion with her sister, Shari. ‘Demolition’ picks up three months after the previous season’s finale. Season 13 ended with Voight facing a decision over whether to arrest Shari after discovering her involvement in a murder. Atwater, meanwhile, learned that he and Tasha Fox were expecting a baby. LaRoyce Hawkins will appear in the opening episodes before leaving the series, although Atwater’s exact exit storyline has not been revealed.

Other members of the Intelligence also enter the season facing changes. Dante Torres was overcoming depression, while Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek decided to move away from Canaryville. In a May interview with NBC Insider, showrunner Gwen Sigan discussed how those developments would shape Season 14. “I think it'll be a different season, they have so many new places to explore,” she said.

Jason Beghe returns as Hank Voight, alongside Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess and Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek. Arienne Mandi returns as Eva Imani. Benjamin Levy Aguilar plays Dante Torres, while Amy Morton returns as Trudy Platt. Hawkins also remains part of the opening cast as Kevin Atwater. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

What time is 'Abbott Elementary' on tonight? Season 6 Episode guide, schedule, and more
TV

What time is 'Abbott Elementary' on tonight? Season 6 Episode guide, schedule, and more

Gregory takes on two roles as 'Abbott Elementary' Season 6 returns to ABC with new episodes.
1 hour ago
When does ‘Chicago Med’ return? Season 12 release date, cast and streaming details
TV

When does ‘Chicago Med’ return? Season 12 release date, cast and streaming details

'Chicago Med' Season 12 brings higher stakes, returning favorites and new medical drama as the Gaffney team faces fresh challenges.
1 hour ago
How did Ted Lasso’s dad die? Ted and Henry’s Season 4 finale conversations, explained
TV

How did Ted Lasso’s dad die? Ted and Henry’s Season 4 finale conversations, explained

‘Ted Lasso’ released its Season 4 finale, titled ‘Being Alive’, on Wednesday, October 7 on Apple TV
8 hours ago
Will there be 'Ted Lasso' Season 5? Season 4 finale reveals major coaching shakeup
TV

Will there be 'Ted Lasso' Season 5? Season 4 finale reveals major coaching shakeup

'Ted Lasso' Season 4 starring Jason Sudeikis is currently streaming on Apple TV
8 hours ago
‘NCIS: New York’ premiere brings back a fan-favorite character as a murder mystery pulls him home
NCIS

‘NCIS: New York’ premiere brings back a fan-favorite character as a murder mystery pulls him home

LL Cool J reprises his longtime role as Sam Hanna in the latest CBS spinoff
10 hours ago
‘NCIS’ Season 24 premiere reveals who was shot as a fan-favorite character makes a surprise return
NCIS

‘NCIS’ Season 24 premiere reveals who was shot as a fan-favorite character makes a surprise return

The Season 24 premiere brings Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo back into the NCIS fold with a surprising new role
11 hours ago
‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 puts a twist on its premiere plans ahead of its return to Hulu
TV

‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 puts a twist on its premiere plans ahead of its return to Hulu

The ‘All’s Fair’ lawyers face new conflicts as season 2 brings Kim Kardashian and the ensemble back to Hulu.
19 hours ago
‘The Good Daughter’ sets release date as Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy lead Peacock thriller
TV

‘The Good Daughter’ sets release date as Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy lead Peacock thriller

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy lead Peacock’s ‘The Good Daughter,’ a gripping thriller about sisters confronting a mystery tied to their family’s past.
19 hours ago
‘Boston Blue’ co-creator teases bigger role for Season 2’s ‘favorite antagonist’: ‘His presence is...’
TV

‘Boston Blue’ co-creator teases bigger role for Season 2’s ‘favorite antagonist’: ‘His presence is...’

‘Boston Blue’ Season 2 brings fresh challenges for the Silver family as political tensions and a dangerous investigation create new trouble.
21 hours ago
‘Pretty Little Liars’ star to lead Roku’s ‘Scarlett Holmes’ limited series
TV

‘Pretty Little Liars’ star to lead Roku’s ‘Scarlett Holmes’ limited series

Roku’s ‘Scarlett Holmes’ puts a romantic twist on the famous detective legacy, following a sharp-minded heroine who solves love and dating mysteries.
1 day ago