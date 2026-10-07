What time does ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 14 premiere tonight? Release time, episode schedule and more

Voight faces an unresolved dilemma as Intelligence returns for a season that includes Kevin Atwater’s farewell.

The doctors clock in first, the firefighters follow, and Hank Voight gets the last shift. NBC’s 'One Chicago' returns on Wednesdays on October 7, with ‘Chicago P.D.’ closing the lineup. Season 14 brings the Intelligence Unit back to the 21st District after the finale left Voight deciding whether to arrest Shari after discovering her involvement in a murder. There is also a goodbye ahead, with Kevin Atwater’s departure approaching.

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 14 premieres Wednesday, October 7, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on NBC. New episodes will continue in the Wednesday slot. ‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 opens the evening at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, followed by ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Viewers watching all three premieres can stay on NBC through the end of the 'One Chicago' block.

Viewers can watch the premiere on NBC via a TV package or a live TV streaming service. For those catching up afterward, the opener arrives on Peacock on Thursday, October 8. Subsequent episodes will also stream the day after their NBC broadcasts. Peacock carries all 13 previous seasons, including the Season 13 finale that sets up the premiere’s unresolved storylines.

NBC has released the titles and air dates for the first two episodes:

Episode 1, ‘Demolition’: Wednesday, October 7, with Peacock streaming on October 8.

Episode 2, ‘Don’t Blink’: Wednesday, October 14, with Peacock streaming on October 15.

'Chicago PD' still featuring cast members, including Patrick John Flueger ( Image Source: Instagram | @nbcchicagopd)

The premiere follows Eva Imani’s reunion with her sister, Shari. ‘Demolition’ picks up three months after the previous season’s finale. Season 13 ended with Voight facing a decision over whether to arrest Shari after discovering her involvement in a murder. Atwater, meanwhile, learned that he and Tasha Fox were expecting a baby. LaRoyce Hawkins will appear in the opening episodes before leaving the series, although Atwater’s exact exit storyline has not been revealed.

Other members of the Intelligence also enter the season facing changes. Dante Torres was overcoming depression, while Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek decided to move away from Canaryville. In a May interview with NBC Insider, showrunner Gwen Sigan discussed how those developments would shape Season 14. “I think it'll be a different season, they have so many new places to explore,” she said.

Jason Beghe returns as Hank Voight, alongside Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess and Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek. Arienne Mandi returns as Eva Imani. Benjamin Levy Aguilar plays Dante Torres, while Amy Morton returns as Trudy Platt. Hawkins also remains part of the opening cast as Kevin Atwater.