When does ‘Chicago Med’ return? Season 12 release date, cast and streaming details

'Chicago Med' Season 12 brings higher stakes, returning favorites and new medical drama as the Gaffney team faces fresh challenges.

The questions left hanging after Season 11 of 'Chicago Med' will get answers when the medical drama returns for Season 12. NBC will premiere the new season on Wednesday, October 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes available to stream on Peacock the following day.

The new season will bring back several familiar doctors and staff members at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. S. Epatha Merkerson, who plays Sharon Goodwin, has already hinted that viewers can expect some changes to the show's look. Speaking to NBC Insider on September 30, she praised the Season 12 scripts as “really top-notch” and said executive producer Allen MacDonald has changed how the show looks. “The stakes are higher,” Merkerson said.

An image of Ripley and Lenox from 'Chicago Med' Season 11 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns)

The series is also part of NBC's 'One Chicago' franchise alongside 'Chicago Fire' and 'Chicago P.D.' While each show follows a different group of characters, all three are set in the same fictional Chicago and occasionally cross over. Season 12 features several returning members of the Gaffney team, including Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles.

Platt has played the psychiatrist since the show's first season and has a long list of film and television credits outside the medical drama. His previous work includes 'Frost/Nixon,' 'The West Wing,' and 'The Bear.' Merkerson is widely known for playing Anita Van Buren on 'Law & Order.' She has also won an Emmy for 'Lackawanna Blues' and has worked extensively across television, film, and theater.

A still from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: YouTube | Filmi Fox)

Here's the complete episode guide for 'Chicago Med' Season 12:

S12E01: 'Shots Fired'

Air Date: October 7, 2026

S12E02: 'Third Rails'

Air Date: October 14, 2026

S12E03: 'They Call Me Ms. Goodwin'

Air Date: October 21, 2026

S12E04: 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow'

Air Date: October 28, 2026

Steven Weber returns as Dr. Dean Archer, who first appeared in Season 6 before becoming a main cast member in Season 7. The actor is known for his work on 'Wings,' '13 Reasons Why,' and 'How to Get Away with Murder.' Archer remains one of the experienced physicians at Gaffney. Jessy Schram will reprise her role as Dr. Hannah Asher.

Before joining 'Chicago Med,' Schram appeared in shows including 'Once Upon a Time,' 'Falling Skies,' and 'Veronica Mars.' Luke Mitchell returns as Dr. Mitch Ripley. Mitchell has previously appeared in 'The Tomorrow People,' 'Blindspot,' and 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' He joined 'Chicago Med' in Season 9 and has since become an important member of the medical staff.

Sarah Ramos is back as Dr. Caitlin Lenox. Ramos began acting at a young age and became known for roles in 'Parenthood' and 'American Dreams.' More recently, she appeared in 'The Bear.' Her return gives Season 12 another established voice within the hospital's medical team.

A still from 'Chicago Med'(Image Source: YouTube | Filmi Fox)

Darren Barnet rounds out the returning cast as Dr. John Frost. Barnet became widely recognized for playing Paxton Hall-Yoshida in 'Never Have I Ever.' His other credits include 'Blue Eye Samurai' and 'Love Hard.' On 'Chicago Med,' he plays one of the younger doctors working at Gaffney.

Season 12 will continue to balance emergency medicine with the personal conflicts surrounding the hospital's staff. The series follows doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals as they deal with demanding cases while navigating their relationships and careers. Merkerson's comments offer one of the clearest clues about the direction of the new season.