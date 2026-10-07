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‘NCIS: New York’ premiere brings back a fan-favorite character as a murder mystery pulls him home

LL Cool J reprises his longtime role as Sam Hanna in the latest CBS spinoff
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Sam Hanna as LL Cool J from 'NCIS: New York' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Cara Howe)
A still of Sam Hanna as LL Cool J from 'NCIS: New York' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Cara Howe)

'NCIS: New York' may be a brand-new spin-off, but it features a beloved face. The 'pilot' picks up with Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) working in Dubai. Sam lived in Los Angeles for several years before moving on in 'NCIS: Hawai'i.' In the spin-off, he works as a black op when he gets a call from a friend, Jack Halloway (Stanley Andrew Jackson Jr.). The former agent couldn't pick up, and when he gets back to his friend, he gets tragic news. Jack is dead. The death is being labeled a suicide, but Sam does not think so. He returns to his hometown to investigate. Sam meets with the New York field office's boss, Robyn (Jennifer Beals), and she lets him in. Robyn pairs up the seasoned veteran with Nick (Scott Caan).

A still from 'NCIS: New York'
A still from 'NCIS: New York' — (Image Source: CBS)

Sam quickly gets acquainted with the rest of the team: Addy (Jacqueline Byers), Wyatt, aka Milkman (Shane Harper), and tech nerd Sean (Devin Druid). The pilot quickly reveals tidbits about the new team's personal lives. Wyatt's fiancée dumped him, and Sean cannot take part in field investigations because of past law-breaking activities. The episode also features a cameo from Sam's old pal and 'NCIS' Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), who rejects the suicide claim. Sam and Nick head to meet Jack's widow Janice for more information. "I'm not gonna stop until I find out what happened," Sam promises Janice.

A still of Sam from 'NCIS: New York'
A still of Sam from 'NCIS: New York' — (Image Source: CBS)

The investigation proves that Sam's hunch was correct. Jack did not commit suicide; he was murdered due to a smuggling operation involving his boat and his first mate, Dave. The first mate points the team towards a nightclub in Bushwick for the mercenaries who killed Jack. A fight ensues between the team and the mercenaries, where the team comes out on top. The team also stops the kidnapping of a Russian mining oligarch's daughter in the process. The episode ends with a heartwarming moment between the two new partners. Nick asks him to come back and join the agency in New York City. "This is where all the action is. We need big Sam Hanna. New York City needs big Sam Hanna. You really don't think about coming home? I don't believe that,” Nick says to Sam. The fan favorite is unsure. He states that after being out for so long, he feels like a "stranger." Nick understands but suggests to him that coming back home is the right call.

A still of Sam and Nick from 'NCIS: New York'
A still of Sam and Nick from 'NCIS: New York' — (Image Source: CBS)

Nick gives the advice from his own experience of doing everything he can to run "from myself, from family, from loss, from everything, most important, from the responsibility I had to the people and places that made me. It felt too big. This is my home. This place, this means something to me, and I know it means something to you." Nick reveals that he tried everything to avoid the fire department and police department where his family worked. He wanted something new, went into finance, lost everything, and became miserable. He had to go back home to put himself back together. Nick urges Sam that he is the best in business, and Nick wants to work with the best. Sam eventually agrees. 'NCIS: New York' airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

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