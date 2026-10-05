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Apple TV shares exciting future update on ‘Imperfect Women’ Season 2

Apple TV’s 'Imperfect Women' continues to draw attention as new details emerge about the acclaimed series and its future direction.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Elisabeth Moss, Kate Mara, and Kerry Washington in a still from 'Imperfect Women' (Cover Image Source: Nicole Weingart | @AppleTV )
Elisabeth Moss, Kate Mara, and Kerry Washington in a still from 'Imperfect Women' (Cover Image Source: Nicole Weingart | @AppleTV )

Apple TV is bringing ‘Imperfect Women’ back for a second season, with Kerry Washington returning as Eleanor. The thriller originally debuted as a limited series based on Araminta Hall’s novel, but Season 2 will tell an original story centered on Eleanor. It will take her away from Los Angeles and back to Martha’s Vineyard, where she encounters secrets and scandals that threaten what she thought she knew about her past.

Eleanor’s return brings her into a community where secrets and scandals lie beneath its idyllic surface. The season will pick up from the flash-forward shown during the Season 1 finale. That sequence showed Eleanor moving away from the toxic dynamics of her relationships and beginning a new chapter on a yacht with a new love interest.

Elisabeth Moss as Mary and Kerry Washington as Eleanor in a still from 'Imperfect Women'
Elisabeth Moss as Mary and Kerry Washington as Eleanor in a still from 'Imperfect Women' (Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

Hall's novel was the source material for the first season, which followed Eleanor and Mary as they tried to solve the murder of their friend Nancy. Washington will executive produce through her production company, Simpson Street. She said she was excited to return to the character and explore another stage of Eleanor's life: “She’s intelligent and strong, but she also finds herself navigating complicated and sometimes messy situations.” Pilar Savone will executive produce alongside Washington for Simpson Street.

Leslie Odom Jr. is expected to return as Eleanor's brother, while Sheryl Lee Ralph is expected to reprise her role as their mother. Their cast deals are still being finalized. Elisabeth Moss, who played Mary in Season 1, is not currently expected to return. Joel Kinnaman, who played Robert, is also not expected to appear in the main Season 2 story. The new season shifts the focus to Eleanor and her story. Season 2 is set in the affluent Black enclave of Martha’s Vineyard, Eleanor’s hometown.

Kerry Washington as Eleanor in a still from 'Imperfect Women'
Kerry Washington as Eleanor in a still from 'Imperfect Women' (Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

Annie Weisman and Justin Hillian created the second season and will serve as its co-showrunners. They will also executive produce alongside Washington, Pilar Savone, Elisabeth Moss, and Lindsey McManus. Araminta Hall will continue as an executive producer. The series remains a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios. Apple TV programming head Matt Cherniss said the company was excited to continue the series through Eleanor's story. “Annie and Justin’s thrilling new story felt like an exciting and natural next chapter,” Cherniss said.

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