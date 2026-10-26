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‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 4 cliffhanger has us worried about one key character

After Cal finds a lead, the team is sent to investigate the potential threat, ending with a dangerous cliffhanger.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 4 (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still from ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 4 (Cover Image Source: CBS)

The latest ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 4, titled ‘Blast Radius,’ opens with Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) waking from a dream flashback to his youth. Viewers witnessed young Kayce looking at himself in the mirror, where he had the “Y” branded on his chest by his father. ‘Yellowstone’ fans must remember his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), branded him as a teenager after he and Monica refused to get an abortion after she got pregnant. In the episode, Berlin Enrique Nelson played Young Kayce. Additional younger versions of himself on ‘Yellowstone’ have been played by actors including Kai Castor and Rhys Alterman.

A still from ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 4 (Image Source: CBS)

After waking from the nightmare, Kayce texts Andrea (Ash Santos), “You up?” and they meet for a late-night mission. They unexpectedly learn the whereabouts of a notorious bomber they previously lost. As the team gathers intel on Rudy Carpenter (Braxton Hale), Belle and Kayce are sent to interview the fugitive’s ex-wife to learn his possible whereabouts. While checking out the country club’s clientele, Belle asked him, “Didn’t your family belong here?” He responded, “My brother and sister did…I was born for the barn, not for the country club.”

A still from ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 4 (Image Source: CBS)

Notably, threats against Belle (Arielle Kebbel) increase, while Miles (Tatanka Means) somehow hides Cal’s cancer diagnosis from Madison, aka Maddie (Morgan Lindholm). At night, the team gathers at the saloon to play pool and drink beers. Madison notices Cal is not there, but Miles steps in to cover for him. Elsewhere in the episode, Andrea keeps getting hallucinations from her PTSD from her kidnapping.

A still from ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 4 (Image Source: Paramount+)

Things got interesting after Cal found a possible lead from the footage they had been reviewing to find Rudy. He noticed a pattern in footage from an old farm outside Bozeman. He recognized the blast zone from his work as a Navy SEAL. He quickly realized it was a bomb testing site. Five team members are sent to investigate. The team arrives to see Rudy loading up his van. During the gunfight, Rudy gets injured. Soon, the bomb-maker activates one of the devices, and Kayce somehow manages to pull Andrea away as the bomb goes off. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers to wonder what happens next. Episide 5 of ‘Marshals’ Season 2 will air on Sunday, November 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

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