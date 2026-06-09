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‘Marshals’ gets major Season 2 update as Arielle Kebbel teases what’s next for Belle, Cal and Tate

Tate is missing, Cal and Belle are injured, and Season 2 begins where the cliffhanger ended. How far will the team go to set things right?
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still of Arielle Kebbel as Belle Skinner from 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @ariellekebbel)
A still of Arielle Kebbel as Belle Skinner from 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @ariellekebbel)

Fans of ‘Marshals’ finally have something concrete to hold onto while waiting for the series to return. Production is officially underway on Season 2, and according to Deadline, cameras are now rolling in Park City, Utah. That means Luke Grimes is back in action as Kayce Dutton. The first season wrapped up on May 24, leaving viewers hanging on multiple fronts. One of the biggest shocks came during an investigation connected to the attempts on the life of Broken Rock Chairman Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). Pete “Cal” Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel) found themselves caught in a violent ambush. The situation escalated as gunfire erupted, putting both officers directly in harm’s way. The attack was orchestrated by wealthy ranch owner Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey). 

A still from 'Marshals' (Cover image credit: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)
A still from 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)

The finale revealed that he was responsible not only for targeting Rainwater but also for setting events in motion that would affect several other characters. While fans have spent weeks since the finale speculating about Cal and Belle’s condition, actress Kebbel recently provided a small glimpse into what lies ahead. Speaking with TV Insider during the ATX TV Festival, she confirmed that Season 2 begins right after the finale rather than jumping ahead in time. “Season 2, we pick up right where we left off. [Cal and Belle] are not unscathed,” says Kebbel. “I’m so used to Belle being in compromising situations at this point. I feel like it’s almost kind of a little bit of a character trait. She gets hurt a lot and also keeps going.” Moreover, the fallout could extend beyond physical wounds. 

Logan Marshall-Green and Arielle Kebbel in a still from 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)
Pete “Cal” Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel) in a still from 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)

Throughout Season 1, Cal and Belle’s relationship grew into a budding romance. Kebbel hinted that the frightening encounter could force both characters to examine where they stand with one another. “What does this mean for the two of them?” she teases. “Since he is in front of me, if one of us goes down, how do we get out?” Still, Cal and Belle’s troubles may not even be the biggest concern facing the team. The finale delivered another bombshell involving Kayce’s son, Tate (Brecken Merrill). For much of the season, tensions simmered between Kayce and Weaver over East Camp. Although Weaver eventually appeared to accept that he would not gain control of the land after Kayce refused to sell, it turns out appearances were deceiving. In one of the episode’s most startling developments, Weaver offered to take Tate fishing. 

Luke Grimes and Brecken Merrill in a still from 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)
Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) in a still from 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)

But without informing Kayce, Tate was placed on a private jet headed to Texas, leaving his father unaware of what had happened until it was too late. According to Kebbel, the Marshals team will not stand by and watch from the sidelines. “One of our overarching themes of this entire show is family and fighting for family,” Kebbel reveals. “When it comes to Tate, everyone is all-in, guns blazing. There’s no question we will stop at nothing to get him back. We know that Kayce will do anything and everything he can. The real question isn’t, ‘How far will you go to get him back?’ It’s ‘Where do you get in hot water with the law?’ Because justice doesn’t always equal law-abiding citizens.” Those comments suggest Season 2 could place the characters in morally complicated territory.

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