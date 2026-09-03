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CBS teases who’s returning for ‘Marshals’ Season 2 after casting changes

‘Marshals’ trailer reveals the fate of Tate, Cal and Belle in the upcoming season
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) from 'Marshals' Season 2 trailer — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | TV Promos)
A still of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) from 'Marshals' Season 2 trailer — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | TV Promos)

'Marshals' Season 2 trailer is out, and it is safe to say that fans are excited. The season finale, titled 'Wolves at the Door,' ended with several cliffhangers. Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle's (Arielle Kebbel) fates were left up in the air after they were last seen being shot by assailants. Kayce's son Tate (Brecken Merrill) was also in danger after being kidnapped by Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey). 'Yellowstone' has never shied away from killing off fan favorites. Therefore, die-hard fans had been waiting with bated breath for months to see if these characters would make it out alive in the spin-off. Many believed that the mystery would not be resolved until the second season premiered. The wait has fortunately been cut short as the sophomore installment's trailer reveals that all three will feature in the season.

A still of Kayce from 'Marshals' trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | TV Promos)
A still of Kayce from the 'Marshals' trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | TV Promos)

Andrea (Ash Santos) was also featured in the trailer. In the Season 1 finale, she received a job offer that would move her out of Montana. Her appearance confirms that she did not accept it. Other prominent characters featured in the trailer were Kayce (Luke Grimes), Miles (Tatanka Means), and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). Moreover, the trailer suggested that the upcoming season will be action-packed. "The Dutton family legacy was never about land. It's about always having to fight. Seems like no matter where I live, someone's willing to kill for it," Kayce kicked off the trailer with this statement. The Marshals would go on several adventures, as the eventual fate of East Camp became central to the plot. Kayce was struggling to see Tate being exposed to the violence he wanted to avoid at all costs. Tom Weaver would also seemingly participate in more devious machinations to fulfill his pursuits. 

A still of Kayce from 'Marshals'
A still of Kayce from 'Marshals' Season 2 — (Image Source: CBS | Gilles Mingasson)

This is the first video confirmation the audience has received of these characters' return. However, several actors had confirmed their participation to outlets during filming. "I can confirm [Cal] is alive, but not necessarily unscathed," Marshall-Green shared with US Weekly in the past. "I think I can confirm that for everybody in the damn show, because everybody's going through it by the end of this thing. I'm hours away from shooting [season 2, episode 1]. I can tell you that we're all going through things — without giving anything away." Arielle Kebbel also confirmed her presence in Season 2. "I am a part of season 2, yes. We start filming [season 2] with a pick up of that [finale] moment. My head is so deep into season 2 already," she shared.

A still of Kayce talking to Tate from 'Marshals' trailer
A still of Kayce talking to Tate from 'Marshals' trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | CBS)

According to Paramount+, 'Marshals' Season 2 started filming in June. "Marshals Season 2 continues the journey of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he adjusts to life as a U.S. Marshal. Throughout the season, he combines his rancher knowhow with his training as a Navy SEAL to carry out justice across the state," the streamer shared about the upcoming season. 'Marshals' is set to return to CBS on Sunday, October 4, at 8:30 PM ET. 

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