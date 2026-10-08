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Luke Grimes reveals if Kevin Costner could return as John Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Marshals’

Luke Grimes addresses the possibility of a familiar 'Yellowstone' character appearing in Marshals and explains important past connections.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' — (Cover Image Source: Paramount Network)
Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' — (Cover Image Source: Paramount Network)

Luke Grimes has addressed speculation that Kevin Costner will appear in 'Marshals', the upcoming 'Yellowstone' spinoff centered on his character, Kayce Dutton. However, Grimes and Costner haven't spoken since they stopped working together on 'Yellowstone' it seems! 

For the unversed, the two actors appeared together for five seasons, with Costner playing Kayce’s father, John Dutton. During an interview with USA Today, Grimes was asked whether Costner could make an appearance in 'Marshals'. “I haven't talked to Kevin since we stopped working together. Not for any reason other than we're busy guys and life moves on,” Grimes said. 

While Grimes admitted that seeing Costner return would be “cool,” he does not expect it to happen. If 'Marshals' were to revisit Kayce’s past through a flashback, Grimes said he would rather see another important character from Kayce’s story. “If there was a flashback, I would probably rather it be with Monica [Kelsey Asbille] than John,” Grimes said. “I think that would be more poignant to the character, but we'll see.” 

Grimes also said there have been no discussions about Kelsey Asbille returning as Monica, but added that he would “sure” love to work with her again. Monica’s death before the events of 'Marshals' has remained an important part of Kayce’s story in the spinoff.

Kevin Costner in a still from 'Yellowstone'
Kevin Costner in a still from 'Yellowstone' — (Image Source: @Yellowstone)

Costner’s John Dutton was killed during the fifth and final season of 'Yellowstone', ending his character’s story in the original series. His departure from the show came after a series of scheduling and production issues, as well as disagreements over the direction and terms of his return. 

Costner was also working on his 'Horizon: An American Saga' films during the later stages of 'Yellowstone'. He pushed back against the idea that he simply left the series to focus on his films, pointing to production delays and a lack of scripts for the second half of Season 5.

Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone'
Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' — (Image Source: Instagram | @lukegrimes)

More recently, 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan offered his own account of Costner’s exit. During a June appearance on 'The Bill Simmons Podcast', Sheridan said Costner was originally contracted to appear for three seasons. According to Sheridan, Costner was ready to leave after Season 3, but stayed for two more seasons because the show had become a major hit and the network wanted him to continue.

Sheridan said the original plan was for Costner to pass the story’s focus to Kayce after three seasons. Costner ultimately remained with the series until Season 5, when John Dutton’s story came to an end.

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