Do ‘Love Island’ USA contestants get paid? Here’s how the $100K prize money works

The winning couple on the dating show wins $100K and global popularity after spending six weeks in the villa and being featured on reality TV.

The recently concluded ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 finale saw Trinity and Bryce win the show and take home the prize money. The two competed against fellow islander couples and emerged as the winning couple. They have won a $100K prize, which will be split equally between them. Every year, a fan-favorite couple who earn the most votes from viewers is crowned the winner. Interestingly, the show also has no split-or-steal moment, which is highly anticipated on the reality show. In this moment, the winning couple is given two envelopes: one with the total prize money and the other empty. Whoever chooses an envelope at random and gets the money has to decide whether to split it with their partner or keep it all to themselves; however, every time the winner has chosen, they split the money.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring the winning couple: Trinity and Bryce (Image Source: @Peacock)

Over the course of six weeks, contestants, referred to as islanders, live in a luxurious Fijian villa and explore their romantic connections. The key is to get coupled up with a potential partner and avoid elimination. Through various tasks, challenges, and games, they get to know fellow islanders and learn who matches their criteria for a potential partner. Additionally, the show introduces new arrivals, referred to as bombshells, every now and then. Islanders can also opt to couple up with any of the bombshells if they find them to be their match.

'Love Island' USA Season 8 contestant Kenzie (Mackenzie Annis) (Image Source: Instagram (L) @kenzieannis (R) @loveislandusa)

Furthermore, the show features time spent in the villa and romantic connections, reaching millions of viewers. It is an excellent opportunity for the islanders to make a great impression on the viewers. Some of them even gain millions of followers on their social media accounts. Seeing the islanders’ popularity, when the show ends, they receive many leading brand deals and endorsements. Some of them even get to do modeling jobs, acting jobs, and more after gaining such massive exposure on the Peacock show. ‘Love Island’ USA Season 6 islander Leah Kateb now boasts over 5 million followers on Instagram. Her fellow islander Serena Page, who won the sixth season along with Kordell Beckham, has seen her followers reach up to 2.6 million since her time in the villa.

Since the sixth season ended, Leah has partnered with many renowned brands, including Amazon, Neutrogena, and Jose Cuervo. As for Serena, she has also been working with brands such as Pepsi, Truly, and Nordstrom Rack. According to a Business Insider report, Azure Agency founder Kennedy Meehan noted, “Some of our girls, straight out of the villa, are making $20,000 to $30,000 in a month off of, let’s say, five videos, and that’s on the lower end.”