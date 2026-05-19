Where was ‘Off Campus’ filmed? A look inside the romantic drama’s real-life locations you can visit

The production team turned real hangout spots, hotels, and an Olympic sports arena into the beautiful world of Garrett and Hannah.

Prime Video’s 'Off Campus' has become the platform's breakout romance series, capturing viewers with its emotional love story and hockey-fueled drama. Based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series, the series follows the events of the first book, where a musician, Hannah Wells, and a star hockey player, Garrett Graham, make a deal to help each other. Their unexpected connection brings out the best in them, pivoting them toward a beautiful romance. Although the story takes place in Massachusetts, the series was filmed entirely across Vancouver and the surrounding areas in British Columbia, Canada.

University of British Columbia - Vancouver Campus

Vancouver campus of the University of British Columbia (Image Credit: ubc.ca)

'Off Campus' transforms parts of the University of British Columbia into the fictional Briar University, creating a dreamy college setting that fans are now eager to visit in real life. Most of the memorable college moments were shot on the university's Vancouver campus. The campus spans 402 hectares, providing the production team with everything needed to bring Elle Kennedy’s book to life. The modern architecture and scenic campus, known for its lush green walkways and coastal views, appear throughout the show in classroom scenes, student gatherings, and emotional conversations between the characters.

Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - UBC

Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre (Image Credit: ubc.ca)

The show begins with an awkward moment between Garrett and Hannah in the shower room of an ice hockey stadium. That and all the other hockey scenes were filmed at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, a real-life arena located on the UBC campus. The same arena that has become the battleground for real college hockey players became the heart of the show, as many of the emotional moments, such as Garrett's violent outburst at Hannah's abuser, happen on the ice. Built originally for the 2010 Winter Olympics, the Sports Centre gave the series its authentic sports atmosphere. Some of the large-scale hockey sequences were also filmed in the Pacific Coliseum, located inside Hastings Park.

The Heatley - Vancouver

The Heatley (Image Credit: @theheatley696 | Instagram)

The Heatley, a popular pub located at 696 E Hastings St, Vancouver, also featured in the show. The cozy hangout spot doubled as Malone’s bar, where several scenes of social gatherings among college students were filmed. One of the most viral clips online is that of Hannah singing 'Cherry Pie' for her and Garrett's friends. That scene of the musician coming out of her comfort zone and embracing pop music for her scholarship was filmed at The Heatley.

DOUGLAS Autograph Collection Hotel - Vancouver

King City View Guest Room in The DOUGLAS Autograph Collection Hotel (Image Credit: Marriott)

Dean's apartment in New York, where he spends a romantic Thanksgiving with Hannah's best friend, Allie, was actually the lavish Den Suite of the DOUGLAS Autograph Collection Hotel in Vancouver. The luxurious suite with a stylish two-level space featuring modern interiors, a private lounge, and a sweeping view of the BC Place Stadium amplified the romantic tension between the characters. The beautiful landscapes, cozy cafés, quiet streets, and natural beauty of Vancouver helped shape many of the softer emotional moments in the series. The series has also become a massive streaming success internationally, reaching the number one spot in multiple countries shortly after its release. Prime Video has already renewed 'Off Campus' for another season, and viewers can expect even more beautiful Canadian locations to appear as the story expands beyond Hannah and Garrett’s romance.