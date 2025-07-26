5 ‘Shark Tank’ fashion brands that prove you can look good while doing good — and one’s a celeb favorite

From philanthropy to mental health inspiration, these ‘Shark Tank’ brands blend fashion with purpose

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, very rarely does a brand come along that doesn’t just follow trends; it makes a statement. Here are five brands that got on 'Shark Tank' and told their unique story. From designing remixable streetwear and mental health-inspired jackets, these founders made sure their brands not just fit every style and genre, but also push more conscious and purpose-driven fashion.

1. Umano

The brand appeared on season 7 of the show, and had humble beginnings starting in a garage in 2011 by brothers Jonathan and Alex Torrey. Umano combined fashion with philanthropy. Their line of minimalist t-shirts featured artwork by children of underprivileged communities. For every shirt sold, Umano donated a backpack filled with school supplies to a child in need. The duo bagged a deal with Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban, who offered $150,000 for 20% equity. According to Shark Tank Recap, the brand did not operate after 2017, but had a lasting impact on society, especially the children.

2. Supermix Studio

Jennifer Stein-Bischoff, the founder of Supermix Studios, entered the Tank seeking $250,000 in exchange for 10% equity. The brand offers interactive, mix-and-match clothing experiences designed to empower kids to customize their clothes. Bischoff walked on 'Shark Tank' on Season 15 last year and bagged a two-Shark deal with Lori Greiner & Robert Herjavec, who offered $250,000 for 20% equity, plus a 3.5% royalty until the investment is paid back. Supermix Studio is now expanding into pop-ups, collabs, and tech integrations that let customers digitally remix designs before purchase, according to Shark Tank Recap.

3. Tones of Melonin

Founded in 2017 by Ashley Jones, the brand speaks volumes about the culture of HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) with its bold and vibrant color patterns. Jones appeared on season 14 of the show and landed a deal with Shark Marc Cuban by accepting his offer of $300K for 15% equity in her company. Jones' interest stemmed from seeing a lack of variety in clothes when it came to representing the pride of the school. According to Women, the brand has expanded its offerings from only sweatshirts to t-shirts, hoodies, pajama sets, windbreakers, vests, pants, bags, and a slew of other products.

4. See The Way I See

Founded by Sophie Nistico, the brand started in 2020 as Nistico's bold response to her mental health struggle with Migraine, per Shark Tank Recap. She started writing inspirational quotes to help her get through the tough times, which she imprinted on her clothing line. Nistico appeared on 'Shark Tank' in season 14 after making $1M sales on Instagram alone. Despite the impressive numbers, she walked out of the 'Tank' with no deal, but as of 2025, her company's net worth has become $3.5 million, per the aforementioned outlet.

5. Buck Mason

Buck Mason was founded in 2013 by Sasha Koehn and Erik Allen, and quickly became a cult following for its clean-cut, all-American staples, including perfectly tailored tees, denim, and button-downs. They stepped into the 'Shark Tank' on Season 6 but walked away without a deal. The sharks liked the product but weren’t sold on the scalability at the time. However, Buck Mason continued to thrive, with $1M annual sales, per Shark Tank Recap and an ever-growing fan list including celebs like Patrick Dempsey, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Pratt, as reported by Looper.