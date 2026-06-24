Has ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ been renewed for Season 2? What we know so far about Hulu's hit reality show

Leah Barrs shares her take on 'Million Dollar Nannies' Season 2, and where she wants it to take place, however, some key details remain missing.

'Million Dollar Nannies' is social media's newest guilty pleasure. Even against big shows like 'Love Island,' this Hulu reality show has managed to hold its own. On Hulu, the show sits at the top, and its performance on Disney+ across several European markets suggests that it has become a worldwide phenomenon. Now the biggest question is whether the show is coming back for Season 2. Hulu is yet to make any announcements, but the show's star, Leah Barrs, has given some hints. Barrs, who leads the Travel Nanny Agency featured in the reality series, shared that she would love to return for another season.

Still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Image Source: Hulu)

Barrs also has a premise ready. She wants to move the agency to a different place. “I just know there’s so many different other places we can go and travel to where there’s such a need for travel nannies,” she shared with TV Insider. “And I know there’s been interest from the families, as well, for us to travel with them.” Barrs confirmed to the outlet that she is committed to her job and her current focus is on growing her company. For those unaware, the Hulu reality show followed employees from this agency who provided nanny services to the 1%ers who travel to Ibiza. Barrs hinted that a potential second season could take the agency to a new destination.

Still of Leah from 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

If Season 2 does arrive, it would be hard to incorporate certain characters from Season 1. Sydney Siegel's connection with Leah was one of the notable dynamics of Season 1, as she was seen taking a full-time nanny job with her client at the end of the season. Since she is no longer connected to the agency, it might be hard to make her a part of Season 2. Liv McMahon also has a full-time job from a Season 1 client. The remaining cast members, Mitchell Bienvenue, Hannah Davis, Tamaya Denae, Jack McCann, and Taylor Hayward, could potentially return, although Hulu has not announced any casting details.

A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

If Season 2 does come to fruition, hopefully, several burning questions from Season 1 will be answered. The biggest one is the identity of the father Barrs had a relationship with. The discretion cost the nanny her job. All that is known is that the father was a close friend of the G's and seems to have since tied the knot, as per PEOPLE. All episodes of 'Million Dollar Nannies' are currently streaming on Hulu.