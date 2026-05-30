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Where is ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 filmed? Inside Fiji’s dreamy beachfront villa and more

Picturesque Fijian villa will soon be filled with singles looking for their romantic connections on the dating show
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 29 MINUTES AGO
A still featuring 'Love Island USA' seasons 6-7's two-story villa [Cover Image Source: Peacock | Photo by Ben Symons]
A still featuring 'Love Island USA' seasons 6-7's two-story villa [Cover Image Source: Peacock | Photo by Ben Symons]

Recently, Peacock unveiled the upcoming ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 cast members. With that, fans are eager to learn more about the dating show’s locations, especially the villa they will live in during their time on the show. The dating show is set in a stunning villa on Viti Levu, Fiji. The upcoming season premiere is right around the corner, which will feature a custom-built beachfront villa. Over the years, viewers have witnessed elegantly styled villas featuring luxurious amenities, including multiple pools, vast bedrooms, garden areas, a fully equipped gym, a modern outdoor kitchen with dining area, and more. Along with that, Fiji’s tropical atmosphere, paired with its picturesque beaches, makes it a perfect gateway for singles.

A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 7 (Photo By- Ben Symons | @PEACOCK)
A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 7 (Image Source: Peacock | Photo by Ben Symons)

The dating show’s previous season was also set in Fiji with breathtaking views and mesmerizing beachfronts. For that, Peacock described the location as, “Featuring sprawling ocean views of the South Pacific and mountains in the distance, the villa is just steps away from the beach. In fact, Islanders have access to a deck where plenty of heated and heartwarming chats have gone down.” It had two stories of rooms and an open sir space for Islanders to spend time with their connections. Fans witnessed several semi-circled and circled couches, a massive fire pit, and pool areas in Season 7.

A still from 'Love Island USA' Season (Photo By - Ben Symons | @PEACOCK)
A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 7 (Image Source: Peacock | Photo by Ben Symons)

One of the most important aspects of the Peacock show would be the fire pit and its surrounding area. All the vital games, eliminations, re-coupling, and more are carried out with the singles gathered around the fire pit. Each year, the show unveils the legendary fire-pit decorations. ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 will premiere on June 2, 2026, on Peacock. Earlier, on May 7, 2026, the show’s Instagram account shared a poster featuring host Ariana Madix. Viewers witnessed her sitting inside a huge pink heart with a few cast members in the backdrop. A few days later, another update related to ‘Love Island USA: Aftersun’ was announced on May 11, 2026: It will be hosted by Tefi Pessoa and Ciara Miller. Since then, there have been various promos featuring the show host reflecting on the show’s most popular moments, catch phrases, and reactions.

As for the cast members, a distinctive group of singles will arrive at the villa in search of potential romance. For the upcoming season, singles from distinctive backgrounds, including entrepreneurs, a nursing assistant, an athlete, models, a manager, and more, will be seen exploring their romantic connections. Peacock describes the dating reality show as: “One minute an Islander is flirting by the fire pit, and the internet is exploding over a shocking re-coupling, messy breakup, or surprise Bombshell arrival.” It continues, “While viewers are reacting online to each jaw-dropping moment and coupling, the Islanders live in close quarters together in Fiji, completely cut off from the outside world as cameras roll nearly 24/7.” 

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