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Who won ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8? Fan-favorite couple bags 100K prize money

The final four couples celebrated the finale alongside show host Ariana Madix and watched their journeys on the big screen before the winner was announced.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still from Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring the final two couples (L-R) Trinity-Bryce and Aniya-Carl (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring the final two couples (L-R) Trinity-Bryce and Aniya-Carl (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Finale Episode 35 kicked off with a glimpse of the current season. It showed how the islanders entered the villa, and since the first recoupling, they have faced many challenges, games, heartbreaks, and unexpected drama. After all that, the final four couples heading into the ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 finale were: Aniya-Carl, Trinity-Bryce, Melanie-Sincere, and Kayda-Zach. They received a text in the morning: “Islanders, today each couple will leave the Villa and head off on an epic date to remember.” One by one, the four couples were sent on romantic dates. Everyone got ready, for the last time, for the highly anticipated finale night. Before the show host Ariana Madix’s arrival, the four finalist couples watched a glimpse of their journey on the Peacock show. They also saw video messages from their family and friends,, followed by messages from renowned celebrities sharing their fondness for the show and how much they enjoyed watching the islanders navigate their relationships in the villa.

A still from Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring the final four couples (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring the final four couples (Image Source: @Peacock) 

Soon, Ariana Madix arrived in the villa and congratulated everyone. She mentioned, “This summer has been one wild ride,” to which everyone agreed. “We’ve had oversized doors, unforgettable bombshells, surprise casa live-feeds, and enough “french frying” to last a lifetime,” she added. The Emmy-nominated show host also noted that it had been an incredible experience to witness the singles navigate their connections and make it to the finale. “You took chances, led with your hearts, and even when they got broken, you kept putting yourselves back out there. That’s what this journey is all about, and it’s what took all of your guys to this moment.”

A still from Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring the host, Ariana Madix, during the finale (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring the host, Ariana Madix, during the finale (Image Source: @Peacock) 

Then, all four finalist couples along with Ariana Madix moved to the stage area for the final announcement. She wished them all good luck and got started with the finale ceremony. Kayda and Zach came in fourth, followed by Melanie and Sincere in third. Melanie shared, “This is the prize. Being here…standing in front of my friends and Sincere, I feel like I’ve already won.” The finale two couples on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 finale were Trinity-Bryce and  Aniya-Carl. Ariana ended everyone’s excitement by announcing the winning couple. “America has chosen you as the final two couples,” she noted. The winners of ‘Love Island’ USA 2026 are Trinity and Bryce. Congratulations,” revealed Ariana.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring the final four couples jumping into the pool (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring the final four couples in the pool (Image Source: @Peacock) 

Everyone cheered for the winning couple as they enjoyed the fireworks. Trinity and Bryce expressed their feelings and said they couldn’t wait to start their lives outside the villa. Aniya and Carl, who finished as runners-up, also shared their feelings and congratulated Trinity and Bryce. With the winning couple on stage, Trinity got emotional. She shared that she was processing everything that had just happened. “I don’t know…I didn’t expect this to happen to me…” she noted. Listening to her, Ariana became emotional as well and assured Trinity that it was real. The finale ended with Ariana announcing the upcoming reunion, which will feature the finalists and the remaining islanders who appeared on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8, which will drop on Peacock on August 31, 2026. As in every season finale, the four finalist couples, jumped in the pool and enjoyed it.  

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