Snoop Dogg didn’t expect to break down on ‘The Voice’ — until he saw what Niall Horan did for a little girl

‘The Voice’ coach Snoop Dogg couldn't stop praising Niall Horan's mature and thoughtful approach toward a crying fan

Before making his debut as the mentor on 'The Voice,' Snoop Dogg was presumed to be a rough and tough rap guy. However, that image quickly flipped when the rapper was seen shedding tears on the show, making fans love him even more. The 'Young, Wild & Free' singer is often seen showing off his emotional side on the show. In one such instance, Snoop was left visibly emotional by Niall Horan's heartwarming gesture for a crying fan, and we are honestly impressed.

A screenshot of Snoop Dogg from 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | 'The Voice')

During a coaches' roundtable on Monday, September 8, Snoop Dogg shared a story about Niall Horan’s kind interaction with a fan, saying, "Me and [Horan] were walking the other day. All of a sudden, there was a little girl, and she just was crying hard. And [Horan] walked off to the side and gave her the comfort superstars do. And I said, 'I remember having those moments in 1990,'" as per NBC. Reba McEntire then asked, "When was the moment that you guys knew we were all going to be friends?" Snoop Dogg replied, "I'm one of those kinds of guys that the spirit has to connect instantly off the rip, and as soon as I walked into the room, as soon as we sat down next to each other, you could feel it in the air; it's in the spirit."

Horan echoed Snoop Dogg's feelings, saying he felt the friendship "pretty much straight away." He added, "I never met Snoop before. I obviously worked with Reba before, and I've known you for too long," gesturing toward Michael Bublé. "But I was excited to meet Snoop and work again with you guys." Snoop Dogg then gave Horan a glowing compliment, saying, "When I said I was coming back to The Voice, my folks were asking, like, 'Who's going to be there with you?' So when I said Reba and Mike, they already knew the chemistry. When I said your name, it was like, instant heartthrob."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

Bublé shared a humorous heartthrob moment of his own, saying, "I was at the grocery store and someone started screaming my name, 'Michael, Michael, Michael!' And I came up to her, I said hi, and she said, "Can you get me Niall?" Fans also noticed Horan blushing at the attention from his fellow coaches. The excitement continues in 'The Voice' Season 28, with a teaser showing Horan being put in a hockey-style penalty box for "looking too good," according to Bublé.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

Notably, in a new 'The Voice' trailer, McEntire returns as a coach alongside Snoop Dogg, Bublé, and Horan. She surprised the other judges by handing out folding fans printed with her face to the studio audience, asking, "Fans, who should they go with?" The crowd revealed the fans, prompting Snoop Dogg to joke, "When I say she got fans, she got FANS!" Snoop then dropped a rhyming verse for contestant Camille, "Camille, it's time to get real; only you can seal the deal, based off the way you deal," earning laughs from Bublé, as per Country103.7.

Horan engaged in flirty banter with a contestant, who teased him, "I love you! I know where you have birthmarks," leaving him flustered. Bublé also playfully put Horan in the "penalty box," joking, "When somebody's a bad boy, we put them in the penalty box. Now you get two minutes for looking too good." The season also introduces a new twist, 'The Carson Callback,' with host Carson Daly explaining, "Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks and I've never been able to do anything about it until right now," surprising the coaches.