‘The Voice’ brings back past winners for the ultimate all-star battle — with a knockout round you can’t miss

'The Voice' Season 29 reveals the six artists who will returning for 'Battle of Champions'

'The Voice' fans will get to see several familiar faces on Season 29 of the NBC singing competition. For the first time in history, the long-running singing show will have a 'Battle of Champions' theme, with all three coaches, Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson, being previous winners of the show. In this particular season, the Knockout Round will also feature a thrilling twist where every coach will get the golden opportunity to bring back any two artists from their teams in former seasons. Then, the six returning contestants will battle it out against each other in an all-star competition. These six artists will represent their coaches in sing-offs, and the coach with the highest wins in sing-offs will be guaranteed to have two artists from their Season 29 team in the finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

CeeLo Green, who previously served as a coach on 'The Voice' for seasons 1, 2, 3, and 5, will be returning to judge the all-star competition. In case you're wondering, the Knockout Rounds were pre-recorded on September 6, and the six singers who will be making their comeback on the show have revealed their identities on Instagram. Along with this, they have urged the fans to buy the tickets for their performances.

From Team Adam, Javier Colon, who won season 1, and Jordan Smith, who won season 9, are coming back. Colon made the big announcement on his Instagram page by writing, “It’s official! I’m going back on @nbcthevoice to compete against other winners/allstars for one episode on Season 29. We are filming this Saturday. If you’re in the LA area and want tickets see the show and cheer me on, click the linktree in my bio. Hope to see you there!” Meanwhile, Smith wrote, “It’s always a good day when I get to SWING by @nbcthevoice! Can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up this time!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Smith (@jordansmithlive)

Legend is bringing back two of his most talented singers. Season 16 champion Maelyn Jarmon is returning, along with Renzo, who finished in third place. Jarmon took to his Instagram page and wrote, “Coming back to Team Legend for an all-star episode of The Voice! ✨ I’d love to see YOU at the live taping in LA this Saturday, Sept 6th :) Link in my bio to get FREE tix.” Renzo posted on social media, "When @johnlegend calls you pick up!! Frenzos, I’m returning to The Voice for an All-Star Performance — and I’d love to see YOU in the audience!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RENZO (@dennislorenzo)

Team Kelly will be represented by Girl Named Tom, who won Season 21, and Jake Hoot, who won Season 17. Girl Named Tom celebrated her return by writing, “Kelly Clarkson called… & she asked us to come out to LA to sing on The Voice & guess what?! YOU CAN BE THERE TOO! Visit the link in our bio to get your FREE TIX to the iconic Voice stage. This is your chance to see where the magic gets made with incredible performances by All-Star Artists and your fav trio ;) Let’s make the Universal Lot feel like our hometown for the night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girl Named Tom (@girlnamedtom)

On the other hand, Hoot wrote, "BIG NEWS—The Voice is calling me back! I’m hitting the stage for an All-Star performance, and this time it’s a showdown you don’t want to miss. Six veteran artists. Head-to-head sing-offs. One unforgettable night. Get your tix and be there for the taping on Sept 6th! Link is in my bio! #thevoice #allstarshowdown #itsgoingdown." Before season 29 of 'The Voice' airs in 2026, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg will be taking over the iconic red chairs for season 28, which is set to premiere on September 22, at 8 pm, only on NBC.