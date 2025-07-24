‘The Voice’ is getting a whole new look in Season 29 — just 3 coaches, a new format, and even a new name

The new season will be called 'The Voice: Battle of Champions,' and, for the first time ever, feature only three coaches

NBC's long-running show 'The Voice' is getting a new makeover for season 29! On July 22, the network announced that the new season of the singing competition will have a fresh format, and it will be called 'The Voice: Battle of Champions.' For the first time in history, 'The Voice' will feature only three coaches. This particular season will see the triumphant return of several 'Voice' alums. In addition to this, it will also introduce some new challenges and voting rules. Before this, season 28 will premiere this fall, with Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg as coaches.

'The Voice: Battle of Champions' will hit television screens in Spring 2026. It will include three judges: Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, former 'American Idol' winner Kelly Clarkson, and Grammy-winning musician John Legend. In the past, Levine has won 'The Voice' thrice; meanwhile, Clarkson has emerged as the winning coach four times, and Legend has won the coveted title only once.

Along with the new coaching lineup, 'The Voice' Season 29 will also have a couple of format changes, including the Triple Turn Competition, Super Steal, In-Season All-Star Competition, and new voting rules. During the Blind Auditions, the three coaches will pull all the stops to earn the most three-chair turns. According to NBC Insider, the winning coach will get a special advantage in the Battles. The coach with the highest number of three-chair turns will automatically receive a Super Steal in the Battles. This means that the winning coach can beat another coach who is trying to steal an artist and get who they want.

In the Knockouts stage, every coach will get the chance to bring back two artists from their former teams to compete in head-to-head sing-offs. The coach who manages to win the most sing-offs is guaranteed a second season 29 artist in the finale. Additionally, there will be new voting rules in season 29 of 'The Voice.' During the semi-finale and finale, the super fans of the show and 'Voice' alums will be seen in the studio audience, and they will vote for their favorite contestants in real time. Moreover, we will see CeeLo Green return to judge the In-Season All-Star Competition. He has an important role to play, as his picks will decide which coach will be guaranteed two artists in the finals.

Now, the fans of the show can't stop talking about the exciting format changes. An Instagram user wrote, "WOW this is my wish. Kelly and Adam, where is Blake? Need the trio in the same season." A second suggested, "Now add Jennifer Hudson back as 4th coach and this would be a solid season." Another netizen commented, "Is Reba somehow related to Kelly through her ex or something..? We need Blake back for a throwback season and a lot of damn good bantering." Many were delighted with the trio pick, with one fan writing, "This is the perfect team for me!!! Real vocalists!!!" Even Bublé commented, "Let’s Goooooooo," followed by several fire emojis.