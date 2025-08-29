Reba McEntire calls Niall Horan ‘wild man’ after he tries to block her on ‘The Voice’ with hilarious prank

Niall Horan received a lovely gift from Blake Shelton: a button of pre-recorded praises that would tell the new artists to join Team Niall

It appears that 'The Voice' coach Niall Horan likes to play pranks on his fellow judges. During the grand premiere of Season 24, the former One Direction member engaged in funny banter with Reba McEntire. In the episode, both McEntire and Horan wanted to get the singer Jordan Rainer on their teams. At that point, Rainer stunned the esteemed judges Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Horan, and McEntire with her beautiful rendition of McEntire's hit track 'Fancy.' When Horan was asked to share his feedback on Rainer's performance, he quipped, "When we turned, and it all matched up, the energy in your vocal to the energy in your performance, the sunglasses, the hat," to which Rainer responded, "I wear these because it bothers my mom."

Horan further added, "Being Irish, there's an element of our music that really feeds into country music. A lot of folk, a lot of those finger pricks. I've really fallen in country music, and you are definitely a country star. It would be an absolute honor to work with you." Soon after, McEntire entered the conversation and told the budding singer, "Well, if you choose me as your coach, you know we'd have a blast."

Then, Horan revealed a hidden weapon that had McEntire screaming. Before the season, Horan received a lovely gift from Blake Shelton: a button of pre-recorded praises that would tell the new artists to join Team Niall. Every time McEntire tried to interact with Rainer, Horan would hit the button, which spat out phrases like "Niall is like a son to me," and "Niall is a global superstar." According to NBC, McEntire asked Horan, "How much did you pay him?" On the other hand, Stefani went on to say, "I'm so mad at him right now."

While gushing over his strong bond with Shelton, Horan said, "I told you our relationship was strong. Sorry, Reba. Sorry, go." Then, McEntire exclaimed, "We would be having a lot of fun picking the songs together cause we do." Right after, Horan pressed the handy-dandy Blake Button again, which said, "Niall's an attractive guy." At that point, the judges as well as the whole studio audience burst out into laughter.

The Queen of Country was done with Horan's prank, and she hopped out of her iconic red seat and moved towards Horan's chair to block the Blake button. While standing in front of Horan's seat, McEntire said, "We would have so much fun together. We would have fun together, reminisce about old times." At that moment, McEntire looked at Horan and told him, "I am the queen, you cannot speak!"

However, Horan managed to sneak past McEntire for one last button press, as Shelton's voice echoed across the studio, "There's something super charming about Niall." Then, McEntire told Rainer, "We would have such a good time together talking about old times in Atoka, Oklahoma, and I would keep you away from Niall the whole time, because he's a wild man!" Eventually, Rainer picked McEntire as her coach. Rainer made it to the semifinals of the NBC singing competition, but she failed to clinch the winner's title.