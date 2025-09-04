One ‘Voice’ coach may not return after controversial comments on same-sex parenting: ‘Liability for TV...’

While Snoop Dogg has always been celebrated for his calm nature, his recent comments have landed him in trouble. Several reports suggest that the ‘Drop It Like It's Hot’ rapper might not even return to the future season of ‘The Voice.’ These new mounting troubles stem from the interview he had with the ‘It’s Giving’ podcast. Now, insiders say that his alleged homophobic comments have landed him against ‘The Voice’ executives.

In a recent episode of the 'It’s Giving' podcast, Dogg shared his views on same-sex couples, saying he felt “scared to go to the movies” after watching the 2022 Disney film 'Lightyear' because it featured a lesbian couple. He said, "They're like, 'She had a baby — with another woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman!'" as per The Vulture.

Expressing himself futher, he added, "'Oh s**t, I didn't come in for this s**t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie. They kept going, just said, she and she had a baby — they're both women. How does she have a baby?' The experience f****d me up. I'm like, scared to go to the movies. Y'all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don't have an answer for." However, his comments sparked backlash from both fans and regular listeners of the podcast, with many calling out the rapper for his “homophobic” stance. The controversy has apparently now impacted his role as a coach on a reality singing competition.

“This is the exact kind of conversation [the execs at NBC] didn’t want to be sucked into,” an insider told the US Sun. Commenting further on the matter, the source also explained, “Production had to remind him that he works for an inclusive, apolitical, family-friendly show, and comments like this only go on to create a divisive environment,” adding, “The show does not condone the comments whatsoever. This is the opposite of the kind of spotlight they want on the show just ahead of the new season.”

Further talking to the outlet, the source also explained that the comments from ‘Riders on the Storm’ artist “just makes contestants and even some crew members not feel like the set is a safe space since they have all different kinds of people part of making this show come to life.” Adding more details, the insider also stated, “comments like these” are “exactly why Snoop is already on the outs with the show,” also calling Dogg a “liability for network TV.” While there is no official word yet on Dogg’s future with 'The Voice', Season 28 is set to premiere on September 28 exclusively on NBC.